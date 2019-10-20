Nick Lowe Will Embark on Australian Tour in February 2020

Nick Lowe, producer, songwriter, author and pop culture icon, will return to Australia in 2020 for his first tour in seven years. Lowe will be touring with Los Straitjackets, a band known for channelling the peak years of the guitar instrumental, and for performing in the famous Lucha Libre fighting masks. Tickets on sale from Monday, 23rd September.

Sydney Enmore Theatre Sunday February 16

Melbourne Forum Theatre Tuesday February 18

Brisbane The Tivoli Wednesday February 19

Perth Astor Theatre Friday February 21

Adelaide The Gov Sunday February 23



FOR TICKETS AND FURTHER INFORMATION GO TO www.pottsentertainment.com.au

In the first half of a career now approaching its seventh decade, silver-haired gentleman and scholar of music, Nick Lowe had at least three lives: pub rock pioneer, pop star, producer to the stars.

And he had a grand time each time.



Nicholas Drain Lowe, aka Basher, was not just producer for the cream of the British New Wave - Elvis Costello, Pretenders, Graham Parker, The Damned, Wreckless Eric - and had a burst of fame on the pop charts himself with songs such as Cruel To Be Kind, I Knew The Bride When She Used To Rock And Roll and that song about the dog who ate the film star, Marie Provost. Nick Lowe also wrote (What's So Funny 'bout) Peace, Love And Understanding, made a modern classic by Elvis Costello & The Attractions.



In the second half of his career, Lowe has become a songwriter of elegant, witty and sometimes quietly devastating songs that draw from the same well as pre-Beatles pop, early rock'n'roll and the classic songbooks of Britain and the USA, and are sung in a superbly relaxed croon.



In a series of creamy-sounding albums from 1995′s The Impossible Bird he's written about broken hearts and lonely rooms, stoplight roses bought too late to mend a rift, and those days all you want to do is stay in and make love.



Now, on his first tour of Australia in seven years, Lowe offers an old-fashioned revue show, with the roistering fun of Los Straitjackets. You can hear Lowe and Los Straitjackets, together on their new four-track EP, Love Starvation. Or see them together on stage.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You