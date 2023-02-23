Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Cast Members Revealed For MIDNIGHT - The Real Story Of Cinderella in Melbourne

The new musical opens at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.

Feb. 23, 2023  

New cast members have been revealed for MIDNIGHT, the highly-anticipated major new musical opening at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in June starring Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard, Thomas McGuane, Matt Lee and more.

Melanie Bird (GWB's A Christmas Carol, Jekyll and Hyde for Hayes Theatre Co) has been cast as Tiffany Bellington, VCA Music Theatre graduate Alessandra Merlo (Titanic, Paper Stars) as Princess of Veronia and TV, film and stage performer Lyall Brooks (MTC's The Heretic, Sunday in the Park with George) has been cast in the role of Emperor / Mr Cloverbelli.

Ensemble members just announced include Dean Schulz, Benoit Vari, Lochie Erard, Sarah Louise Younger, Luisa Scrofani, Claire Stubs, Stephanie Johns, Adriana Panuzzo and Andrew Dunne.

These new cast members are joining some of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars including Lucy Durack (Wicked, Legally Blonde, Shrek), Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins, Sweet Charity), Thomas McGuane (Frozen, Jersey Boys), Matt Lee (Mary Poppins, Frozen) Raphael Wong (Phantom of the Opera) and Kristie Nguy. The key roles of Ella, Stella and The King will be announced in the coming weeks.

With music/lyrics by John Foreman (Aussie Pops Orchestra, Carols By Candlelight) and Anthony Costanzo (Life's A Circus, Cross Roads) and featuring an exclusive song by Kate Miller-Heidke (Muriel's Wedding), MIDNIGHT is a magical romantic comedy that will delight audiences young and old.

Debuting just in time for the school holidays, this enchanting new tale features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. The Prince, enchanted by this alluring stranger, suddenly finds himself in uncharted territory and quickly learns that Ella is like no other. Can he prove his worth? Can she ignite his desire for change? Can all be achieved before the magical stroke of MIDNIGHT?

The creative team for this reimagined tale includes Direction/Book by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots, The Divorce) and Pip Mushin (Resident: Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof) with Choreography by Kelly Aykers (So You Think You Can Dance, The Wizard of Oz, Barnum) rounding out this magical offering.

MIDNIGHT is produced by Spencer McLaren (Dive Club, Puffs the Play, Mother & Son), Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots,The Divorce, Strange Bedfellows) and Craig Donnell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Grease - The Musical, The Sound of Music).




