New Aussie Comedy Musical THE GRANDPARENTS CLUB Celebrates Grandparenthood

A brand-new, original Australian musical comedy celebrating the wonderful world of grandparenting, The Grandparents Club will make its world premiere in May 2024, before touring across metro and regional venues across NSW, ACT and VIC.

Written by Australian comedy legend Wendy Harmer and featuring the music of multi-award-winning Composer and Music Director John Field, this 90-minute revue is performed by a stellar cast led by Lynne McGranger (Home and Away) as Liz, Laurence Coy as Jimmy Bigelow, Meredith O'Reilly as Maria, and Andrew James as Jeff.

The Grandparents Club is an all-you-can-eat buffet of stand-up, send-up and song in the Club's famous bar, café and spa with Club president and host, Jimmy Bigelow and regulars Jeff, Liz and Maria.

This new Australian comedy musical will bring generations together with lots of laughs (and a few tears) in an outing written especially for our often overlooked and underappreciated army of grandparents.

Speaking to the inspiration behind the musical's origins, The Grandparents Club writer Wendy Harmer said, “Grandparents aren't what they used to be. It's been such fun to upend the old stereotypes of grannies in aprons making scones and grandpas tinkering away in sheds. Today's grandparents are adventurous, engaged and no longer ‘invisible'. They play a vital role in modern family life. But one thing never changes … the deep, abiding bond between loving grandparents and their adored grandies.”

Producers Lyndi Adler and Maree Kirkland-Morris added, “We wanted to create a show to honour the important role that grandparents everywhere play in family life by capturing all that wisdom, mischief and humour that is such a part of having grandkids in your world. We hope every member of our audience leaves the show feeling truly celebrated and ‘grand'”

Cast in the role of Liz, Lynne McGranger shared, “I am thrilled to be involved with the wonderful new Australian musical comedy The Grandparents Club which celebrates Grandparents in all their glory. I am going back to my roots on stage with three extraordinarily talented theatrical actors. I am so excited to be working with the doyenne of Australian comedy Wendy Harmer, the much-heralded director Luke Joslin and the exceptionally talented MD John Field.”

The all-Australian creative team is completed by Helpmann award-winning Director Luke Joslin, Book by Wendy Harmer, Composer and Music Director John Field and Choreography by Leanne Halloran.

Not just a musical; The Grandparents Club is an invitation to join a club where everyone is part of the grand adventure of life and of course, what happens at the Grandparents Club stays in the Grandparents Club!

Grands and Great Grands from all walks of life across the nation are invited to join the club from the 31st of May to the 4th of August.

For a full list of venues and dates, visit Click Here. Tickets on sale now.

Tour

30th May – Yuin Theatre, BATEMANS BAY(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

31st May – Merrigong Theatre, WOLLONGONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm))

1st June – Evan Theatre, PENRITH (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

2nd June – Canterbury Leagues Club, CANTERBURY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

7th June – Shoalhaven Performing Arts, NOWRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

8th June – Concourse Theatre, CHATSWOOD(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

9h June – Wenty Leagues Club, WENTWORTHVILLE(3.00pm & 7.00pm)

14th June – The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, SUTHERLAND (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

15st June – Dee Why RSL Showroom, DEE WHY (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

16th June – The Powerhouse Theatre, CASULA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

21st June – The Arthouse Theatre, WYONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

23rd June – Norths, CAMMERAY (2.00pm and 6.00pm)

28th June – Marana Auditorium, HURSTVILLE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

29th June – The Cube, CAMPBELLTOWN (3.00pm & 7.oopm)

30th June – The Juniors Auditorium, MAROUBRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

3rd July – Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, CESSNOCK (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

4th July – Civic Theatre, NEWCASTLE (3.00PM & 7.00PM)

5th July – Manning Entertainment Centre, TAREE (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

6th July – C.Ex Club, COFFS HARBOUR (3.00pm & 6.00pm)

7th July – The Glasshouse Theatre, PORT MACQUARIE (2.00pm & 6.00pm)

12th July – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, GOULBURN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

13th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

14th July – The Playhouse, CANBERRA (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

17th July – Kingston Arts Centre, MOORABBIN (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

19th – Frankston Arts Centre, FRANKSTON (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

20th July – Geelong Arts Centre, GEELONG (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

21st – Plenty Ranges Arts & Convention Centre,SOUTH MORANG(2.00pm & 6.00pm)

25th July – West Gippsland Arts Centre, WARRAGUL (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

26th July – Ulumbara Theatre, BENDIGO (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

27th July – The Clocktower Centre, MOONEE PONDS (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

28th July – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BALLARAT (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

1st August – Blue Mountains Theatre, SPRINGWOOD (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

2nd August – Bathurst Panthers, BATHURST (3.00pm & 7.00pm)

4th August – Dubbo Regional Theatre, DUBBO (1.00pm & 5.00pm)

Photo Credit: David Hooley