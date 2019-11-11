Narelle Bonnici Presents New Cabaret I'M HERE At The Butterfly Club

I'M HERE, A battle to find herself, believe in herself and most importantly to love herself.

Narelle Bonnici, accompanied by Mr Daniel Heskett performs I'M HERE. A 1 hour cabaret, sharing her own personal life stories which will uncover her heart and determination to overcome the hard times and fight her way through to be the woman she is today.

Narelle Bonnici describes her experiences of being in a toxic relationship, the constant sexualisation she deals with on a day to day basis, how her personal safety has been compromised on numerous occasions and the impact these things have had on her both physically and mentally.

Performing songs from both popular and musical theatre inspired genres, Narelle Bonnici sings some big numbers. Some of which include, Here's where I stand, I didn't plan it, Life of the party, turning tables and I'm Here. Which are sure to keep you entertained.

Narelle Bonnici has been performing on stage most of her life. This however, is the first time that she will be performing as herself. Narelle Bonnici, an accomplished vocalist, has been in numerous Musical Theatre productions over the years covering many aspects of theatre including Lead stage credits as 'Justice Charlier' in Rock Of Ages, 'Morticia' in The Addams Family, 'Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut' in Avenue Q, 'Lady of the Lake' in Spamalot, 'Mrs Johnstone' in Blood Brothers, 'Joanne' in RENT', and 'Sheila' in HAIR.

Audiences can expect honesty. To be taken on their own personal journey, stories which may be confronting for some yet are true and depict strength and determination.

This production opens on 26th November and runs for 5 nights. Bookings recommended.

Show Details: I'M HERE

Dates: 26 - 30 Nov 2019

Time: 8.30 pm

Cost: $26-35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





