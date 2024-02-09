Miriam Margolyes Is Returning To Australia For A Talking Tour

British-Australian actress and raconteur, Miriam Margolyes is bringing her popular UK live event to Australia and New Zealand in March 2024.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starrin Photo 1 Complete Cast Set for SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia
Photos: First Look At Andy Karl & More In GROUNDHOG DAY Australian Premiere Photo 2 Photos: First Look At Andy Karl & More In GROUNDHOG DAY Australian Premiere
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the W Photo 3 METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway
Review: GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL at Princess Theatre Photo 4 Review: GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL at Princess Theatre

Miriam Margolyes Is Returning To Australia For A Talking Tour

Celebrated British-Australian TV and film star and raconteur Miriam Margolyes brings her new live stage show to Australia and New Zealand.

British-Australian actress and raconteur, Miriam Margolyes is bringing her popular UK live event to Australia and New Zealand in March 2024.   

This new show will offer more, juicy, jaw-dropping stories from her eventful life and career and is presented on the back of her bestselling and much acclaimed book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

“My new book and show is called Oh Miriam! – something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) – and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries, and I can't wait to share it with you all” – Miriam Margolyes.

Buckle up for an irrepressible, hilarious and moving evening as Miriam shares some of her favourite anecdotes and divulges never-told-before stories and life lessons.

From declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave to being fed cockroaches by Steve Buscemi, from turnip-based comedy with Blackadder to being farted on by Arnold Schwarzenegger, from Graham Norton's sofa to Alan Cumming's camper van, Miriam's life has been (and continues to be) an uproarious adventure.

Miriam has charmed audiences across TV and film for over sixty years, including in her adopted Australia with the popular ABC TV documentary series' Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australia and Australia Unmasked.

Reliably outrageous and always entertaining, join Miriam in conversation for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actor herself.  As Stephen Fry aptly put it, ‘There is no one on earth quite so wonderful as Miriam Margolyes'.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Video: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final Bows Photo
Video: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final Bows

The Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical played its final performance on 4 February 2024. Check out a video of the final curtain call, including speeches from some members of the cast and creative team.

2
Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Companys MEET ME AT DAWN Photo
Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN

Melbourne Theatre Company's Meet Me at Dawn begins previews at Arts Centre Melbourne's Fairfax Studio on Saturday 10 February. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month Photo
BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Will Embark on Australian Tour Next Month

After critically acclaimed international performances and an award-winning Australian premiere at Adelaide Fringe in 2023, Black Is The Color Of My Voice will tour Australia this March. Find out which cities you can catch the show in here!

4
Video: MOULIN ROUGE!s Patrice Tipoki Performs Firework at the Australian Open Mens Final Photo
Video: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final

Patrice Tipoki, who played Satine in the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical, recently took the stage to perform 'Firework' before the Australian Open 2024 Men's Final at Rod Laver Arena. Check out the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final BowsVideo: MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Takes Final Bows
Previews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWNPreviews Begin This Week For Melbourne Theatre Company's MEET ME AT DAWN
Video: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's FinalVideo: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final
Simon Burke AO Joins WICKED in Melbourne Next MonthSimon Burke AO Joins WICKED in Melbourne Next Month

Videos

MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final Video
MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final
MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Possum Magic in Australia - Melbourne Possum Magic
Geelong Arts Centre (4/12-4/13)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
Possum Magic in Australia - Melbourne Possum Magic
Alexander Theatre (4/05-4/07)
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Melbourne Much Ado About Nothing
Central Park (2/17-3/10)
Adventures in Neverland in Australia - Melbourne Adventures in Neverland
Central Park (2/24-3/10)
The Woman In Black in Australia - Melbourne The Woman In Black
Athenaeum Theatre 1 (6/13-6/30)VIDEOS
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You