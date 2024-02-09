Miriam Margolyes Is Returning To Australia For A Talking Tour

Celebrated British-Australian TV and film star and raconteur Miriam Margolyes brings her new live stage show to Australia and New Zealand.

British-Australian actress and raconteur, Miriam Margolyes is bringing her popular UK live event to Australia and New Zealand in March 2024.

This new show will offer more, juicy, jaw-dropping stories from her eventful life and career and is presented on the back of her bestselling and much acclaimed book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

“My new book and show is called Oh Miriam! – something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) – and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries, and I can't wait to share it with you all” – Miriam Margolyes.

Buckle up for an irrepressible, hilarious and moving evening as Miriam shares some of her favourite anecdotes and divulges never-told-before stories and life lessons.

From declaring her love to Vanessa Redgrave to being fed cockroaches by Steve Buscemi, from turnip-based comedy with Blackadder to being farted on by Arnold Schwarzenegger, from Graham Norton's sofa to Alan Cumming's camper van, Miriam's life has been (and continues to be) an uproarious adventure.

Miriam has charmed audiences across TV and film for over sixty years, including in her adopted Australia with the popular ABC TV documentary series' Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australia and Australia Unmasked.



Reliably outrageous and always entertaining, join Miriam in conversation for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actor herself. As Stephen Fry aptly put it, ‘There is no one on earth quite so wonderful as Miriam Margolyes'.