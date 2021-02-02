Melbourne's Newest Performance Venue The Brunswick Ballroom Set To Raise The Velvet Curtain In 2021

The newly refurbished BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is located in the old Metropolis House on Sydney Road and is destined to take the mantle as one Melbourne's most dynamic and exciting performance venues. This extraordinary venue has been reimagined, refurbished and renamed and will feature the best of Australian and international music, cabaret and comedy.

The upstairs ballroom accessed via the dramatic staircase features stunning stained glass domes inspired by legendary Australian artist Leonard French before expanding out onto an open-air balcony that takes in the urban streetscape below and the sights of Melbourne's skyline. Inspired by the iconic Continental Café of the 1990's in Prahran, the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is soon to become Melbourne's most eclectic and diverse entertainment and events venue.

Currently undertaking the final touches of refurbishment, the venue is preparing for its first gig on February 25th with the rebirth spearhead by impresario Andrew Kay AM together with actor and musician Will Ewing who takes on the role of Venue Director.

"After a year of doom, gloom and significant hardship for many in our live performance industry, we are thrilled to have been able create a dynamic new home for our performing artists and audiences to enjoy. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM will be a venue which celebrates the best of live music, cabaret and comedy plus of course, wonderful food and wine. This distinctive venue will present the best Melbourne, Australia and the world has to offer across the full range of live performance genres. Whether it is a live band, a comedian, a classical pianist or a major cabaret star they will all find a new home at the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM." said Andrew Kay.

Eclectic programming commences on February 25th where the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM sees legends such as Kate Ceberano, Tim Rogers, Ross Wilson, Brian Cadd, Underground Lovers and David Helfgott don the brand new stage, as well as rising stars Grace Cummings and Ben Mastwyk and Cool Sounds. D'Arcy Spiller, Girlatones and Bitch Diesel will feature as part of the Brunswick Music Festival which will also include a free gig on Tuesday 9th March by Loretta and her Boyfriends at the Brunswick Artists' Bar located downstairs at the new venue. A further line-up as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival will also be announced in the coming weeks.

The Brunswick Ballroom Opening Gala will take place on the Thursday 4th and Friday 5th March promising to be a celebration not to be missed. Full details and artist line up will be announced shortly.

The rich history of the venue dates back to the 1960s. Once a hat factory, nightclub, a wedding reception centre, French restaurant and most recently music venue The Spotted Mallard, this reincarnation the newly named BRUNSWICK BALLROOM offers patrons the chance to combine a great meal with a glass of wine while enjoying a great show!

Join us in Melbourne as we celebrate the coming together of great music, live shows with wonderful food and service. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM, seating up to 290 people, combines the best of London's legendary Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and New York City institution Joe's Pub with Melbourne's own 1990's icon, The Continental Café, bringing style back to Melbourne's music scene. Downstairs boasts a secondary space, the Brunswick Artists' Bar a Sydney Road local, showcasing artwork and acoustic sounds from local artists. With all the charm and atmosphere of a country pub mixed with the furnishing and décor of a sophisticated yet understated stylish Melbourne bar.

Less than 5km from Melbourne's CBD, Sydney Road Brunswick is the longest retail strip in the Southern Hemisphere. A colourful blue collar history filled with countless characters and legends. From its formative years, Sydney Road has celebrated diversity, with a myriad of cultures, religions, and ethnicities. Boasting languages, atmospheres, and flavours from around the world, multicultural to the core, Sydney Road, Brunswick is both quintessentially Melbourne and a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. The BRUNSWICK BALLROOM is a celebration of this local precinct and the very heart of Melbourne.

Andrew Kay and Will Ewing are joined by Melbourne music scene hall of famer Mary Mihelakos as Music Booker, Emma Calverley Comedy Producer booking Comedy and theatrical producer Liza McLean with Tinderbox Productions who is curating the cabaret line up. Tori Bicknell rounds out the management team as Director Food and Beverage creating a premier venue for live performance and events upstairs in the BRUNSWICK BALLROOM and the Brunswick Artists' Bar downstairs.

Brunswick Ballroom launching from February 25th, 2021. Tickets on sale now at Brunswickballroom.com.au.