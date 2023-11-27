Melbourne's First Nations Arts Festival YIRRAMBO Opens 2025 YIRRAMBOI Commissions

YIRRAMBOI Commissions return for the fourth iteration to support the creative development and premiere presentation of new works across any art form at YIRRAMBOI Festival 2025.



YIRRAMBOI invite First Nations creatives, collectives, community groups and arts organisations based in Victoria to submit an Expression of Interest.



The YIRRAMBOI Advisory Group and leadership team will select five works and provide each successful project with $18,000 in creative development and $18,000 in presentation support, totalling $36,000.



Projects may be at any stage of development, however must be fully realised for presentation by May 2025. We support projects using any artistic medium including theatre, dance, music, visual art, experimental practice, and anything between or beyond these mediums.



YIRRAMBOI have an express commitment to Victorian First Peoples, d/Deaf, Disabled and neurodiverse artists, and regionally based creatives.

Commissions are selected through a three-stage process:



Stage 1: Expression of interest via link below.



Stage 2: Shortlisted applicants from Stage 1 are invited to pitch their works in person or online.



Stage 3: Applicants notified.



Expression of interests close Friday 9 February 2024, 9pm AEDT.

WHO CAN APPLY?

- First Peoples (Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander) based in Victoria.



- Independent artists, collectives, community groups or arts organisations.



Applicants should be experienced in producing their own works or be collaborating with an experienced producer.

Applicants should have demonstrated experience in managing a production budget.



Artists who have been awarded Commissions in any previous YIRRAMBOI Festival are ineligible to apply.

HOW TO APPLY?

YIRRAMBOI is accepting expressions of interest via written, video and audio submissions via the form below. If you require an alternative method of submitting, please reach out to J-Maine Beezley, Lead Creative Producer.

WHAT DO I NEED?

The types of questions asked in the Expression of Interest include:



- Personal details



- A title and summary for your project



- A brief bio of the artist/s or group applying



- A creative development timeline including any previous and planned developments (and showing/work in progress by Nov 2024)



- A budget detailing how the $36,000 will be used including artist fees, production cost etc. Access the budget template here.



- Examples of your previous work

KEY DATES

All dates and times are in AEDT



EOIs open – Wednesday 15 November, 2023



EOIs close – Friday 9 February 2024. 9pm AEDT



Consideration by YIRRAMBOI Advisory Panel and leadership team - February 2024



Opportunity to present selected works - March 2024



Artists notified – Mid-late March 2024



Presentation - YIRRAMBOI Festival early May 2025