Melbourne Youth Orchestras Launches MYO UNLIMITED

MYO UNLIMITED brings the best elements of the orchestra's Ensemble Program to participants at home during Covid-19 and will run in place of regular Saturday rehearsals for the remainder of 2020, or until the orchestra is able to open its doors again.

MYO UNLIMITED includes:

EP Online Ensemble sessions with Conductors and Educators

Access to masterclasses from our expert Conductors and Tutors

For our senior ensembles, masterclasses from Principals of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra including Sophie Rowell (concertmaster), Jeffrey Crellin (principal oboe), Owen Morris (principal trumpet), Christopher Moore (principal viola), David Berlin (principal cello), Prue Davis (principal flute) and John Arcaro (percussion)

Listen Lounges - interactive sessions where MYO's Music Director, Brett Kelly, and invited guests share their love of music in discussion with participants. Guests include international Cello soloist Li-Wei Qin, Principal Horn of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Bain, composer Elena Kats-Chernin, guitarist Slava Grigoryan and cellist Sharon Grigoryan (Australian String Quartet)

Open Stages - informal online space where young musicians can perform for their peers and conductor

Access to a suite of home learning resources curated by our education team specifically for MYO student cohorts

For students in Years 10, 11 and 12, continued access to the MYO-MCM Prelude Program offering extension learning for VCE music students

Participation in an online youth orchestra...with plenty of surprises!

Learn more at https://myo.org.au/programs/myo-unlimited/.

