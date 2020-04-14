Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Stand Down Musicians Without Pay Next Week

According to The Brisbane Times, The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will stand down its musicians without pay next week. The orchestra fears it may not survive the coronavirus lockdown.

The MSO will keep only "essential" employees on staff during the lockdown, MSO chair Michael Ullmer said in a letter sent to employees. They will take a 20% salary cut.

A spokeswoman said that the MSO intends to bring back all employees including the musicians once the crisis is over.

"Our overriding objective is to preserve this great organisation so that it can prosper into the future," Ullmer said in the letter. "It is critical that when we recommence normal operations, the MSO is not in an irreparable and depleted state."

