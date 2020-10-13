Melbourne Music Week Announces Three Month Summer Program

MMW-Extended will take place from 9 December – 28 February.

Restrictions have meant that Melbourne Music Week can no longer go ahead in November, so to make the best of these unexpected times, they have chosen to reinvent the event once more.

Taking place over summer, from 9 December - 28 February, MMW-Extended will present a three-month program to support the local music industry as it recovers after months of lockdown.

"It's been a time of upheaval, but we've taken it as an opportunity to reset, respond and adapt to the new," reads a statement on MMW's site. "Music is powerful - it soothes and unites us. And we cannot wait to bring it back to our special city."

Stay up to date on all updates about Melbourne Music Week at https://mmw.melbourne.vic.gov.au/. The MMW-Extended program will be announced in the coming weeks.



