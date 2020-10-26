Melbourne Fringe Presents PATRICK COLLINS - THE NEW NINE

The show takes place November 19th to 21st & 26th to 28th.

Ever thought about how nine is the same as six upside down? Patrick has. More than you have. More than anyone has. And they're doing something about it. Patrick needs your help. We're changing the symbol for the number nine, and you need to know what we're going to change it to, and exactly how we're going to do it. Don't be on the wrong side of history. Embrace the New Nine.



The New Nine explores the desperation for change from a person who is very upset about the recent changes in their life. From the team that created the cult hit, Mime Consultant, and forged within the chaos of 2020, this show seamlessly blends technical elements and on stage performance to create an experience tailor made for digital audiences, and is a timely response to a year of political and social upheaval. All the while making it very clear that Patrick is not kidding about changing the number nine.

Known for being eclectic, polished and the loudest mime you've ever met, Patrick Collins is a quickly rising star in alternative comedy. Bringing their skills in stand-up, physical comedy and theatre, Patrick effortly weaves together off-the-wall jokes and social commentary through charisma, charm and a possible mental breakdown.

"We just need to change the number nine" Collins says, "if a good show comes out of it then great but I'm really just here to change the number."



Get on board, this is happening, the revolution will be televised, and it contains jokes.

DATES: November 19th to 21st & 26th to 28th

TIME: 7pm (55 min)

FULL: $14.75 CONCESSION: $10

BOOK TICKETS: melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 96609666

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You