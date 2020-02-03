Melbourne Choral Group Choristry Appoints New Musical Director

Choristry will welcome brilliant young choral director Daniel Brinsmead as their new Musical Director.

In 2020, Daniel Brinsmead, already renowned in Melbourne's choral community, takes up the role vacated by Dr Calvin Bowman, Musical Director of Choristry during 2019. During his studies in Voice (at the ANU) and Choral Conducting at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama Daniel received numerous awards, including being selected as one of eight winners from 918 international entries to record his composition 'Come Sleep' for the Abbey Road Anthem Competition in 2011 to celebrate the studio's 80th anniversary. In the years since Daniel has been commissioned to write choral pieces by both Australian and overseas choirs and has worked with a number of local choirs and conductors.

Choristry is a mixed vocal chamber ensemble dedicated to performing a diverse range of choral music to the highest standard in and around Melbourne, Australia. Choristry presents adventurous, themed programmes with a repertoire spanning early European music through to the most contemporary pieces from around the world, including Australia. Choristry concerts combine a capella singing and accompanied works.

Recent concerts have included Motets by JS Bach; works by Scandinavian and Northern European composers Ola Gjeilo, Ériks Ešenvalds and Arvo Pärt; a German programme that included Brahms, Bach, Mendelsohn and Kurt Weill; and local compositions by Calvin Bowman and Dan Walker. Choristry's performances of Irish music by Michael McGlynn in both Gaelic and English brought something new and different to Melbourne audiences.

In 2020, under Daniel's leadership, Choristry plans to explore new repertoire in its tradition of bringing beautiful music expertly presented to its public. "I am honoured to take on the role of Musical Director of Choristry in 2020," says Daniel. "Working as a guest conductor with Choristry in 2019 was a real highlight for me and I hope to continue the excellent work of Choristry's former Musical Director, Dr Calvin Bowman. I look forward to working with this dynamic, friendly and exciting ensemble in the new year."

Choristry Inc was established in 2008 to perform a wide range of choral music at the highest standard. Choristry performs at selected venues in central and suburban Melbourne. See www.choristry.org or the Choristry Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/choristry/ for upcoming concerts and more about Daniel Brinsmead's achievements and choral philosophy.





