Maria Pellicano Releases New Recording of the Classic Song 'Perdere L'amore'

Australian singer-songwriter, singing teacher, high-stake communication and voice coach, and author, Maria Pellicano is slated to capture the hearts of listeners with her emotional performance of Italian ballad, "Perdere L'amore", a cover originally performed by the legendary Massimo Ranieri. The song will be available on all streaming platforms, Monday, 4th March 2024.

The powerful performance of "Perdere L'amore" takes audience through an unforgettable, soul-wrenching narrative, filled with twists and turns, as Maria draws on her magnificent singing talents to explore some of life's deepest feelings. Based on experiences within her own personal life, Maria shares an honest portrayal of longing for something gone awry while at the same time finding courage to accept its place in her past.

Maria was at first hesitant to fully immerse herself in the song's profound lyrics, but the impressive musical arrangement and dynamics ultimately won her over. She admits, "In the beginning, I didn't want to imbue myself with the lyrics of this song, but the musical arrangement and dynamic was so inspiring that, I just could not let it go. As I accepted the challenge of meaning, I became wiling to make the song come alive by connecting to the lyrics and by finding the story inside of me."

Maria's recording session turned into a transformative experience that challenged her voice and emotional boundaries. "I thoroughly enjoyed learning and recording this song, because emotionally I was stretched to reach hidden aspects of my own life and technically my voice improved", Maria says.

Through her music, Maria Pellicano has explored connection and self-expression throughout her life. From leading church worship to giving unforgettable performances at locations throughout Melbourne, Australia, Maria has made a lasting impression on the music scene. Maria has been a singing teacher for more than 30 years. Through her singing school, SingOut, she has fostered and mentored over 5000 people, shining a light on budding singers.

Beyond music, Maria Pellicano is a high-stake communication and voice coach, who helps leaders and public speakers to confidently communicate and develop their skills.

Maria Pellicano will debut "Perdere L'amore" on 4 March 2024 and audiences can anticipate an unforgettable and compelling interpretation that transcends language barriers - leaving an unforgettable mark in hearts worldwide.