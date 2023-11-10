Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Malthouse Theatre's Immersive Theatre Production HOUR OF THE WOLF Extends Season For A Second Time

Performances now run until 17 December.

Nov. 10, 2023

After selling out its initial three week season and extending until 3 December, Malthouse Theatre's immersive theatre production HOUR OF THE WOLF is now extending its season for a second time, performing until 17 December.

Created by Matthew Lutton and Keziah Warner, written by Keziah Warner and directed by Matthew Lutton, Hour of the Wolf introduces audiences to Hope Hill, a town that is yours to freely explore on the longest night of the year.

Interweaving stories unravel the disturbing disappearances occurring in the hour from 3am to 4am. Audiences can choose which of the ten characters to follow, pick left or right at the end of every scene, and trace this night from different points of view.

There are two additional storylines and further history hidden behind puzzles in the sets. These puzzles are experiences designed to be enjoyed by an individual audience member and will only be active when a scene is not being performed in a room.

Audiences have been flocking to the production and challenging themselves to solve the puzzles, with extra performance added for each night and weekend, in addition to the newly added dates from 3 – 17 December.




