MYTHOS: RAGNARÖK Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival in October

Phil Mcintyre Live has announced that, following its phenomenal success in the UK, Mythos: Ragnarök will be making its international debut at Melbourne Fringe Festival this October.



The Mythological Theatre’s show is unique in the world. Dexterously weaving ancient myths and legends into an original story. Mythos: Ragnarök is the only theatre show ever to use a cast of professional wrestlers, which creates some of the most intense and thrilling fight scenes ever seen on stage. The story follows Odin and Loki in their struggle to overcome primeval giants, rival Gods and Goddesses, and each another’s ambitions in a dark comic adaption of the Norse myths.



Despite its spectacular fight scenes, Mythos: Ragnarök is far from mere spectacle, as has been observed in numerous glowing press reviews. Praised for its evocative storytelling, tight direction and scintillating performances, Mythos: Ragnarök has quickly found itself championed by those with no interest in wrestling or mythology whatsoever.



Named a “Must See Show” of Edinburgh Fringe, the show has played to sold out audiences around the UK, earned rave reviews since its debut in 2021 and is now making its international debut at Melbourne Fringe 2023.



The creator of the show, Ed Gamester said “I’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to our show. I knew this was a form of theatre that needed to be created and shared, but I didn’t expect people to fall in love with it like they have. I truly couldn’t be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to now bring my story to the other side of the world, to Melbourne and beyond!”.



Mythos: Ragnarök will play from Tuesday 3 October through to Sunday 29 October at Festival Park, The Bunker. The show is rated PG and tickets and tickets start from $40.00 and are on sale now at Click Here. For more information about Mythos: Ragnarök visit www.mythosragnarok.co.uk.

