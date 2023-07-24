METAMUSE Returns To Melbourne After Extraordinary Demand

Led by 9 dancers, METAMUSE celebrates dance and pushes the boundaries of Jazz.

Jul. 24, 2023

After unprecedented demand, Vass Productions and Alex Theatre St Kilda have announced the return of Melbourne's one-of-a-kind, homegrown dance show, METAMUSE - running September 20-23 for a strictly limited season.

Producer Alek Vass shares, "This is Jazz like you've never seen it before. The talent. The story. The dance. This style and calibre of performance is like no other in Australia, it's what you see on New York stages and in the massive arts markets that simply do not exist here. We cannot wait to introduce METAMUSE to a wider audience."

Led by 9 dancers, METAMUSE celebrates dance and pushes the boundaries of Jazz. Highlighting the relationship of movement and sound, each dancer embodies a different instrument. Through dance, music and lights, experience the visceral representation of the human process of balancing ego with humility. Watch as each dancer discovers the true Faith of Art and their inner Muse awakens.

With rave reviews and feedback pouring in after the first season, METAMUSE "merges as a transcendent masterpiece, a stunning testament to the power of dance and its harmonious connection with music. Under the visionary direction of Luca Dinardo, whose passion for the art form shines through every step and featuring a dynamic ensemble of nine dancers, this piece honours the timeless tradition of this movement practice while at the same time pushes the limits of the timeless genre to create something that is completely breathtaking. Each dancer brings their own unique interpretation and connection to their instrument, infusing their performances with passion, artistry and strong technical prowess." - Brendan Hayes for DanceLife Australia.

"Complementing the choreography is the evocative musical composition by Louis Edwards. The music forms the beating heart and brilliantly captures the sentiment of treating our art as a sacred devotion. Metamuse is an immersive experience that transports the audience to a realm where dance and music harmonise in perfect synchrony and converge in a symphony of emotions. It is a testament to the power of dance and music to evoke emotions, provoke contemplation, and ignite the imagination. Luca Dinardo's visionary direction challenges perceptions, and celebrates the profound connection between movement and sound while pushing the boundaries of jazz dance, elevating it to new heights of artistic expression and storytelling." - D.Hayes, DanceLife Australia

If you missed METAMUSE the first time around, don't miss your opportunity to be a part the sensational new dance show that has taken Melbourne by storm.

Tickets on sale from Thursday 27 July. Head to www.alextheatre.au for more information.




