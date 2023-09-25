MATADOR Tabor De Amor Performs an Exclusive Melbourne Fringe Curated Experience

Performances run Tuesday 3rd October to Sunday 29th October 2023.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Dolly Diamond Leads RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL! at the Alex Theatre in March 2024 Photo 4 Dolly Diamond Leads RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL! at the Alex Theatre in March 2024

MATADOR Tabor De Amor Performs an Exclusive Melbourne Fringe Curated Experience

Curated specifically for Melbourne Fringe Audiences MATADOR sabor de amor returns with a fast paced, deliciously dangerous & tantalising fusion of dance, circus and burlesque. This is a show with so much heart that invites the audience to fall in love, or lust! Running from Tuesday 3rd October – Sunday 29th October at Festival Park – The Vault, the award winning show presents a tale as old as time.

MATADOR sabor de amor (a taste of love) is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts. Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain; a tale of a love-torn bull and the seductive Matador!

MATADOR sabor de amor brings to Melbourne Fringe new acts, new costumes, and new original music as it takes us on an emotionally charged journey through love and its many faces.

Featuring the iconic MATADOR moments, crowd favourite songs and signature storytelling. MATADOR sabor de amor explores the themes of love, friendship, infidelity, heartbreak, passion and sex through thematic vignettes with reimagined dance and burlesque numbers. Featuring an updated soundtrack and some heart stopping new circus acts the show has been reimagined as a high intensity, 60 minute fiery affair that will leave audiecnes breathless and wanting more!

Above all else, MATADOR sabor de amor is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together.

Comprised of a colourful cast of 11 incredible performers, MATADOR sabor de amor features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy commercial dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwined with burlesque acts, pole dancing and dramatic aerial acts.  




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
SONIC FLIGHT Comes to Inner Essence Live Art & Gallery Next Month Photo
SONIC FLIGHT Comes to Inner Essence Live Art & Gallery Next Month

Acclaimed Melbourne Skateboarding Artist Brett Ashby paints Australian TV personality Peter Hitchener OAM in a mesmerizing live art event. Witness the unique combination of skateboarding, art, and spiritual wellness at the Alex Theatre St Kilda.

2
AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive Producer Photo
AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL Is Seeking An Executive Producer

Following on from the successful 2023 AUSTRALIAN MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL, the Festival is expanding and is on the search for an Executive Producer to work alongside Artistic Director Tyran Parke to deliver the 2024 festival and beyond.

3
AZA: STORIES OF GRIEF IN DIASPORA Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
AZA: STORIES OF GRIEF IN DIASPORA Comes to Melbourne Fringe

In this debut Fringe show, acclaimed poets Charaf Tartoussi, Farah Beaini, Thabani Tshuma and Parminder Kaur merge spoken word, theatre and mourning ritual to explore grief from the migrant perspective. Learn more about the show here!

4
THE IMPROVISED AUSTRALIAN SOAP OPERA Comes to Melbourne Fringe Photo
THE IMPROVISED AUSTRALIAN SOAP OPERA Comes to Melbourne Fringe

The Improvised Australian Soap Opera is the Soap Opera that is is inspired by you, made up in real time before your very eyes, and it's coming to Melbourne Fringe! Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L2R Dance – Block Party
Footscray Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paris Underground Cabaret - FINALE
Northcote Theatre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Cinderella
Doncaster Playhouse (9/18-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Butterfly Club (10/09-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You