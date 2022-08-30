Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And Perth

Adapted from the critically acclaimed smash-hit DreamWorks animated motion movie, this fun-filled family musical has performed to sold-out audiences.

Aug. 30, 2022  

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Is Coming To Melbourne And Perth

The international touring production of the ferociously funny Madagascar - the Musical will roar into Melbourne and Perth after it opens in Sydney in December.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed smash-hit DreamWorks animated motion movie, this fun-filled family musical has performed to sold-out audiences across the UK and New Zealand. It is brought to life by imaginative and colourful sets, world-class puppets, action-packed adventure and spectacular new songs that will inspire everyone to "move it move it" in the aisles!

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing our first theatre production to Australia, with one of our favourite family titles - MADAGASCAR - THE MUSICAL. We've loved producing this show all over Europe and Asia and have had hundreds of thousands of patrons enjoy being swept up in the adventures of Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria - based on the well-loved Dreamworks movies," said producer David Hutchinson, CEO, The Path Entertainment Group.

"I'm very grateful to my producing partners at GMG Productions and Jones Theatrical Group for working hard over the past two years to bring this show to Australia - and look forward to opening in Sydney and then to Melbourne at the beautiful Comedy Theatre in January followed by Perth's Crown Theatre," he added.

Just like the movie, Madagascar - the Musical follows all the favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar!

Alex the lion is the King of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hip hip hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public without a care in the world. Or so they thought.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his daring escape - with the help of some plotting penguins - to explore the world.

The Path Entertainment Group & GMG Productions in association with Jones Theatrical Group presents the Selladoor Worldwide production of:

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL

Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture

Book by Kevin Del Aguila

Original Music and Lyrics by George Noriega & Joel Someillan

Licensed exclusively by Music Theatre International (Australasia)

16 to 31 December 2022

Sydney Coliseum Theatre

Tickets via www.ticketek.com.au

4 to 15 January 2023

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via www.ticketek.com.au

19 to 26 January 2023

Crown Theatre, Perth

Tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.au

For further information and tickets visit www.madagascarthemusical.com.au.





