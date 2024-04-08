M·A·C Cosmetics Partners With WICKED Australia On Oz-Inspired Makeup Line

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The smash-hit Australian production of the Broadway blockbuster musical WICKED has collaborated with global beauty brand M·A·C Cosmetics to unveil an exclusive, limited-edition makeup collection.

Available only at selected Myer Victorian stores, this exclusive range is inspired by and celebrates the enchanting world of Elphaba, Glinda and the magical Emerald City.

The partnership officially kicked off on Monday 8 April with a takeover of one of Myer Melbourne's iconic windows in Bourke Street Mall, plus instore presence giving customers the opportunity to view up close two of WICKED's Tony Award-winning costumes on display, located on the Ground Floor of the Beauty department.

The M·A·C x WICKED Collection features an Eyeshadow Palette and Two Lustreglass Lipsticks – each representing the witches of Oz.

The Emerald City Eyeshadow Palette features a mix of soft mattes, shimmers, metallics, and frosts wrapped in special deco packaging inspired by WICKED's cityscape. Dividing the palette down the middle gives a distinct look for each witch. When combined, the palette transforms into a super versatile and wearable tool for creating glamorous golden looks or stunning red carpet makeup moments.

Alongside the Eyeshadow Palette, two Lustreglass Lipsticks, personalized with symbols and insignias, serve as memorable keepsakes representing the show's iconic characters.

Elphaba's shade, "Beam There Done That", is a bold Rosy Plum, reflecting her strong character, with Glinda's "Hug Me" a soft blushed nude that embodies her gentle nature.

To bring this collection to life, M·A·C Global Senior Artist Carol Mackie drew inspiration from WICKED's two lead characters to design a collection fit for Oz! “I knew that green had to be a prominent feature in the collection…. not to mention it's my favourite colour too! Drawing on the contrasting characters of Elphaba and Glinda, I wanted to combine their unique personalities into the collection,” says Mackie.

To celebrate the launch, Myer one customers purchasing any product between April 8th and 21st will automatically enter the draw for the ultimate M.A.C x WICKED Experience. The exclusive prize includes two tickets to the performance, a money can't buy post show experience to meet some of the cast, a WICKED program signed by some of the cast, and a suite of M·A·C's best-selling products.

Myer will also offer 10 runner-up prizes, each featuring two tickets to a WICKED performance at Melbourne's Regent Theatre and a luxurious suite of M·A·C products. This allows fans to immerse themselves in the magic of WICKED and elevate their beauty routine with M·A·C's iconic products.

WICKED X M·A·C COSMETICS LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION

Lustreglass Lipstick ‘Beam There, Done That' AKA Elphaba

RRP: $46 AUD

Lustreglass Lipstick ‘Hug Me' AKA Glinda

RRP: $46 AUD

Emerald City Eyeshadow Palette

RRP; $86 AUD

To view the range, please click here.

Available exclusively in-store in select Myer VIC Stores for a limited-time only – from April 8th until August 21st 2024, or while stocks last.

Shop the range at Myer Melbourne, Chadstone, Highpoint West, Fountain Gate, Northland, Doncaster, Southland, Ballarat, and Geelong.