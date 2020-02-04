Los Amigo Invisible Return To Australia In March

From March 6. - March 13, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Parramatta will play host to some of the hippest, sexiest beats on the planet, when the 'darlings' of the international Club Circuit Los Amigos Invisibles set Australia on fire.

Discovered by David Byrne (Talking Heads) in New York and subsequently released on his label, the Caracas outfit have built an international following of fans, swept up by the band's fresh, energetic combination of groovy funk, driving Latin rhythms and big city beats.

Their music shifts from disco, to house, to lounge sets with flares of aphrodisiac mambo and acid jazz rhythms; appealing not just to Latin music lovers, but to all followers of Dance, Funk and Electronica.

Having toured to over sixty countries, Los Amigos live to play live and they are notorious for their seamless electrifying sets that drive the audience wild. When Los Amigos last visited Australia in 2010, a review of their Sydney show at Metro Theatre was included in the Gigs of the Decade special edition of the Australian edition of Rolling Stone magazine.

Los Amigos appeal is universal as demonstrated through their sold out, co-headline tour with New Orleans funk-rockers, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue as well as their performances alongside the world-renowned Electronica duo, Thievery Corporation. In 2019 the band co-headlining the first edition of The United States of Latin America Tour alongside Colombian legends Aterciopelados; embarked on a 10 -country world tour and released a steamy new single, Tócamela - which earned the group their second GRAMMY Award.

On this tour Los Amigos will perform songs from their latest album, El Paradise along with international hits from their studio albums produced during 24 years in the music business.

Presented by PuraVida Roadshow

WHEN: Friday 6 March, 8pm -

WHERE: Metro Theatre, 624 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

TICKETS: $49.90 Early Bird (booked before 27 January)

$59.90 (booked after 27 January and on the door)

BOOKINGS premier.ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49

PRE-SALE URL https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=LOSAMIGO20

GP ON-SALE https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=LOSAMIGO20

METRO URL http://www.metrotheatre.com.au/events/2020/03/06/los-amigos-invisibles

MELBOURNE / 7 MARCH

Presented by PuraVida Roadshow in association with Multicultural Arts Victoria (MAV)

WHEN: Saturday 7 March, 9pm -

WHERE: The Night Cat, 137-141 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

TICKETS: $49.90 Early Bird (booked before 27 January)

$59.90 (booked after 27 January and on the door)

BOOKINGS www.thenightcat.com.au

BOOKING URL https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/los-amigos-invisibles-tickets-86778604141?aff=ebdssbeac

ADELAIDE / 8 & 9 MARCH

Presented by WOMADelaide in association with PuraVida Roadshow

WHEN: Sunday 8 March & Monday 9 March

WHERE: WOMADelaide, Botanic Park, Plane Tree Dr, Adelaide SA 5000

TICKETS: Various

BOOKING URL https://www.womadelaide.com.au/artists/los-amigos-invisibles

BRISBANE / 11 MARCH

Presented by PuraVida Roadshow

WHEN: Wednesday 11 March, 8pm -

WHERE: The Triffid, 7/9 Stratton St, Newstead QLD 4006

TICKETS: $49.90 Early Bird (booked before 27 January)

$59.90 (booked after 27January and on the door)

BOOKINGS tickets.oztix.com.au | 1300 762 545.

BOOKING URL https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/1936e03b-925a-4a8b-9b0d-b326917c2fdf

PARRAMATTA / 13 MARCH

Presented by Parramasala in association with PuraVida Roadshow

WHEN: Friday 13 March, 8pm -

WHERE: Prince Alfred Park - 353D Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150

TICKETS: Free event (no tickets required)

FESTIVAL URL https://discoverparramatta.com/parramasala#_ga=2.27193208.47882538.1578453433-1172688417.1572828599





