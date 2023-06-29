LOVE WITH NO REMORSE Comes to The Thespian Theatre Company in August

The Thespian Theatre Company will present Love With No Remorse, August 3-13, 2023. The production is directed by James Huang and Witten by Touka Shokor.

TW: Domestic Violence and Rape. Not suitable for children.

Sahar is a medical school drop out, she is a reluctant, headstrong, young woman, who meets a charming, successful lawyer, Isaac. Her hero, the man who has all the answers. Both come from a culture where marriage is what is required to be happy, where success and influence dominate social circles. They fall in love and get married. From the outside we see the perfect couple, however, life on the inside is very different. As they begin their new life together, they quickly discover the complexities of married life. Secrets are eventually uncovered as true characters slowly emerge. This leads Sahar and Isaac asking, is love enough? When the pressure of keeping up appearances is all too much, the façade falls, and the truth is exposed. Will they reconcile? When is enough enough?

Love With No Remorse is set in Australia 2023 and explores the face of domestic violence, coercive control and the ugly side of love in a modern context. It brings to the fold discussions and concepts that are feared to be raised. In an Australian first, from a middle eastern lens, we brave to raise topics and conversations only whispered about behind closed door. Only by speaking out do we open the path to meaningful change.

Directed by James Hung known for his work on Young Rock (NBC), Joe v Carol (STAN), Le Brea (Channel 9 network) and many more. James started his career in New York City and regional theatre before moving to Los Angeles in 2000 where he worked for over twenty years as an actor and filmmaker. In 2020 he relocated during Covid-19 to Melbourne, Australia to continue acting, filmmaking, and teaching actors with his renowned acting studio The Hollywood Actor Lab.