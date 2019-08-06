LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Chapel off Chapel, Prahran

The fabulously fun LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is coming exclusively to Melbourne for a fresh and modernised revival.



Based on the much-loved movie, the musical adaptation follows Elle Woods as she challenges stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. This renewed production guarantees a non-stop sugar rush night at the theatre!

Directed and Choreographed by Michael Ralph (Bring it On, Nine the Musical, The Boy From Oz), with Musical Direction by Katie Weston (Rent The Musical, The Last 5 Years).



LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL is produced by James Terry Collective (Rent - The Musical 2018)

Tickets from $65 (+ booking & transaction fees)

Bookings: www.legallyblondemusical.com.au

Ph: 8290 7000





