LA NONNA Comes to Melbourne Fringe

After a sellout season at Midsumma 2018 presented by La Mama Theatre, the queer homage to everyone's favourite Nonna is back in the heart of Little Italy. Your one chance at Fringe to pick up a little Italian, stuff your face with biscotti and tap your feet to gay disco staples.

La Nonna is a drag cabaret cum Italian cucina extravaganza about the relationship between Nonna and her nipote, set to the bangers of Italy's greatest divas: Arena, Imbruglia, Grande.

Join the feast, the fun and the fierceness in Nonna's kitchen, where formidable women are always in charge and eating is non-negotiable. La Nonna turns the traditional migrant story on its head, it is a joyous and unruly exploration of an untold Italian past, a forgotten herstory and a musical tribute to a woman who never asked for one.

Through his day-to-day work as a campaigner with the Refugee Council of Australia, creator and performer Samuel Dariol is surrounded by questions of identity, displacement and belonging. This love letter to his Nonna expresses the impact of migration across generations and cultural ties beyond Australia. La Nonna takes on masculinity, dances with queerness and questions what it means to live on unceded Aboriginal land in Melbourne.

"La Nonna is a dedication to our cherished elders, especially those with an unapologetic, flamboyant feminine energy. That energy has often been seen as less, here in Nonna's kitchen, it is always more," says Samuel Dariol.

BOOKINGS: melbournefringe.com.au/event/la-nonna/ or call 03 9660 9666





