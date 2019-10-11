Kitty Flanagan Announced To Join The Line-up For The Sacred Heart Mission - Heart Of St Kilda Concert

KITTY FLANAGAN has today been announced to join the already exciting line-up for this year's Sacred Heart Mission's Heart of St Kilda Concert at The Palais Theatre on Wednesday, 23 October.

THIS YEAR'S THRILLING LINE-UP INCLUDES: Kitty Flanagan, The Teskey Brothers, Carl Barron, Joe Camilleri, Dan Sultan, Rhonda Burchmore, The Chantoozies, Rob Snarski, Steph Tisdell, Pierce Brothers, Kiki Courtidis, The Meltdown, Billy Miller, Rebecca Barnard and The Caravan Choir.

Brian Nankervis, a crowd favourite and long-term supporter of the Mission will for the 12th year host this fabulous evening.





