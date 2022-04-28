Kings of Leon Announces New Australian Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have announced their brand-new October and November 2022 dates and a very special, new regional show in Mildura, which kick-starts the band's Australian tour.

Caleb (guitar, vocals) said "As a band, we feed off the energy our audiences bring and the last time we toured Australia the atmosphere was electric. We can't wait to get back down there and perform for you all again!"

Nathan (drums) said "Australia! Kings of Leon are coming back. We're so excited, it's been way too long, we cannot wait to get back with you guys and have a little rock and/or roll. Get your tickets, come out, dance with us. It's going to be a party."

Paul Dainty, AM President/CEO said today, "We are thrilled that Kings of Leon's new tour dates are confirmed for this year! Fans don't have long to wait and the addition of a brand-new regional show will kick-start the tour in a unique and exciting way when Kings of Leon ROCK MILDURA!"

Set lists from Kings of Leon's recent North American tour have included songs from all 8 of the band's albums. Since Kings of Leon first captivated a global audience with the release of their debut EP Holy Roller Novocaine, back in 2003, Australia has been obsessed with this band of brothers (and one cousin).

In 2008, Kings of Leon's Only By The Night record - which contains the band's three most-streamed songs in this country (the chart-topping Sex On Fire, Use Somebody and Closer - was Australia's best-selling album of the year.

The 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified band has sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles, worldwide to date.

After honing their craft for 20 years, Kings of Leon have cemented their position as one of the world's top rock acts, headlining international bucket-list festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza's in Chicago, Berlin, Sao Paulo and Santiago, to name but a few, along with a record breaking 4 nights at London's Hyde Park.

KINGS OF LEON NEW AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR DATES

Saturday 29 October, Victoria, Mildura Sporting Precinct * New Show

Monday 31 October, Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 2 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 (sold out) November, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 9 November, Perth, RAC Arena

Tickets to the Mildura Sporting Precinct show go on-sale at noon Tuesday 3 May visit TEG DAINTY. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now here.