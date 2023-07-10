Katie Pollock's ROUGH TRADE, Inspired By A Real-Life Facebook Group, Comes To Melbourne

Theatre Works and Rogue Projects will present the latest work from award-winning playwright Katie Pollock at Explosives Factory from July 19 to 29. Tickets are now on sale for a strictly limited season.

Part takedown of capitalism, part wannabe dancing dildo musical, this one-woman play is a celebration of resilience, humour ... and adult toys!

Through an intricate web of objects and a drive for community and connection, the members of Facebook group Rough Trade are giving the giant middle finger to capitalism, with trades that are funny, sexy, strange and touching.

Inspired by these true stories, playwright Katie Pollock (Normal, The Hansard Monologues) peels back the layers to reveal a character for whom life has taken a series of wrong turns, leaving her in a place where she is dependent on this internet community for her very survival. With women over 55 years of age the fastest growing group experiencing homelessness in Australia, Rough Trade shines a light on the systemic and compounding factors placing women in this precarious position.

"I'm thrilled to be having my Victorian debut with this play that is so close to my heart", said Katie, "It's terrifying being up on stage instead of safely behind the desk but the chance to intimately share this story is very special."

Rough Trade premiered as part of the Made in Sydney program at the 2022 Sydney Fringe Festival, where it garnered critical acclaim and three award nominations including 'Best in Theatre' and 'Best in Spoken Word'.

Asked how best to describe the show to new audiences Katie said, "You know how when something really crap happens in your life and you're like why? Why me? Why this now? And then you think back and try to work out all the little things that went incrementally wrong until BLAM, here you are staring into the mouth of the black hole? And your friend who is much wiser and has more spoons than you goes babe, open your eyes, it's because of the patriarchy ... or capitalism, I forget which. Also would you like to go halves on owning a duck? It's like that."

Directed by Anthony Skuse and performed by the playwright herself, Rough Trade dives into the randomness and commonality of human nature and is ultimately a story of hope in challenging times.

A must-see for lovers of Fleabag, Hacks, Better Things or Mom ... If life gives you lemons, trade 'em for something sweeter!

Rough Trade

Wednesday 19th - Saturday 29th July, 7.30pm nightly (excludes Sunday and Monday)

Adult $45, Concession $35, Preview $28, Mob TIX $20 + bf

60 minutes (no interval)

TW Explosives Factory, Rear Laneway 67 Inkerman St, St Kilda VIC 3182

Tickets: Click Here