Kate Ceberano And Paul Grabowsky Take TRYSTÂ On The Road With First Stop At QPACÂ This August

Kate Ceberano and Paul Grabowsky are taking their first duo recording Tryst, on the road, with Brisbane the first stop on Friday 16 August in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall.

The Tryst tour is a very personal and intimate journey into words and music by two of Australia's most respected musicians reinterpreting some of the great love songs of our time. Kate and Paul deliver stripped back, soulful renditions of songs that have influenced them both at some point in their lives.

Released by ABC/Universal Music Australia in early May this year, Tryst debuted in the Top 40 on the ARIA Physical Album Chart.

The seed of this musical dalliance was planted over 20 years ago at a one-off St Valentine's Day show at the legendary Melbourne venue 'The Continental'.

The repertoire on the Tryst Tour will be as diverse as love itself - from 60s pop with Cilla Black, to 80s Aussie rock with the Divinyls, and flirtations into jazz and chanson along the way.

Don't miss the chance to catch these two powerhouse musicians bare their hearts and souls in QPAC's Concert Hall for one night only Friday 16 August 2019.

Tickets to Tryst tour go on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 5 June 2019. To purchase tickets please go to qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





