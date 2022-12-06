Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Karen Harding to Release 'It's Okay' And 'Greener On The Other Side' This Month

Since her debut single release in May 2021, Karen Harding has been on a journey of musical and personal exploration.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Following on from previous single, 'Strong For You', Australian Singer-Songwriter, Karen Harding reveals the second half of her musical project with Argentinian P&M Records, with the dual release of 'It's Okay' and 'Greener On The Other Side', featuring the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, on Friday 16th December 2022.

Written by Karen Harding and produced by P&M Records, 'It's Okay' tells a story of self-frustration.. of believing that you should be somewhere, someone or somehow different than where you are.. and then allowing yourself to drop it and let go in compassion for yourself, letting yourself know that it is truly ok for things to be exactly as they are.

Co-written with P&M Records and featuring the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, 'Greener On The Other Side' was written when considering some big changes. It highlights the fears that come up with the change and questions whether what you imagine on the other side of change is truly the reality of how it is. Is the grass really greener on the other side?

"It was such an incredible honour to be able to have the Cologne Chamber Orchestra play on 'Greener On The Other Side'. It has always been a dream to work with an orchestra, and to work with such a talented and world class orchestra is beyond my dreams" Karen Harding

Since her debut single release in May 2021, 'I Didn't Realise', Melbourne, Australia singer-songwriter, Karen Harding has been on a journey of musical and personal exploration, determined to see what is truly possible in music and creativity.

Karen Harding has recently collaborated with Argentinian P&M Records, the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, Canadian producer, Landao, Melbourne Hip Hop artist, Serif, and a stunning inspirational project with Misia Julia, as well as winning the 2021 Bendigo Bank sponsored Radio Eastern songwriter talent show and being nominated as top 10 winner for the World Songwriting Awards, and a nominee for Best International Artist on Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards in February 2022.

Likened to the sounds of Eva Cassidy, Sarah McLachlan and Karen Carpenter, Karen Harding's music features alluring and ethereal vocals at the forefront, complimented by an instrumental soundscape that will send you soaring within a dreamland of imagination.

Having begun her musical journey, playing the piano at 6 years old and beginning formal singing lessons at 14, music has become a world of discovery and possibility, as well as a tool and a therapy for her to sort through experiences and emotions, that touch each of us within the human race.

Karen Harding has big plans for evolution and metamorphosis as 2023 rolls around and is looking forward to sharing all the projects that are yet to be revealed.

