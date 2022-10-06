Karen Harding Shares Heartfelt Emotional Single 'Letter To My Friend' And Releases Full Debut EP

Following the monthly release of a single each month from her debut EP, 'I've Got A Secret', Melbourne, Australia singer-songwriter, Karen Harding is set to release the final single, 'Letter To My Friend' and the full EP on Friday, 7th October 2022.

The final EP single, 'Letter To My Friend' features the space and simplicity of acoustic guitar, subtle tinkling keys and the soaring ethereal vocals of Karen Harding. The heart-wrenching track acts as a processing of difficult news, a plea that things will get better, and a journey to acknowledgement of the strength that these people already possess.

"'Letter To My Friend' is the most personal and heartfelt single on my whole EP. The song was written at a time when so many people around me were becoming unwell and receiving difficult news. Being during Covid lockdowns, I was unable to be there during these times. This song was my way of processing the emotions that I was feeling and led me to the point where I could see their strength in overcoming these challenges." Karen Harding

Karen has been releasing her EP one single per month and is incredibly excited to share the release of the EP in its entirety. The EP is available for purchase at Bandcamp in digital download and CD formats.

Karen Harding is a Melbourne, Australia based folk/pop singer-songwriter with a passion for sharing a relatable expression of human emotion and inner experience within her music. For Karen, music is a soul conversation, that allows the masks that we hide behind to fall away for a moment of sharing.. a moment of mutual understanding.. in a language that does not discriminate in any form.

Likened to the sounds of Eva Cassidy, Sarah McLachlan and Karen Carpenter, Karen Harding's music features alluring and ethereal vocals at the forefront, complimented by an instrumental soundscape that will send you soaring within a dreamland of imagination.

Since debuting her first single, 'I Didn't Realise' in May 2021, Karen Harding has won the November 2021 Bendigo Bank sponsored Independent Songwriter Talent Show on Radio Eastern FM in Melbourne, Australia, for her single, 'Anxiety', Top 10 winner for the World Songwriting Awards, for her single, 'Something Special' and a nominee for Best International Artist on Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards in February 2022.

Karen is currently working on a couple of singles, set for release in the coming months, with an amazing family in Argentina, and incorporating the skills of an incredible world class orchestra.