July Season of STIR-FRIED SCIENCE Announced at The Butterfly Club

Stir-fried Science, created with the support of National Science Week and Inspiring Australia, is a cornucopia of science, comedy, music and even a smidgen of philosophy that will be performed by Michele Conyngham, Phil Dooley and Patrick Trumper from 18 July to 23 July at The Butterfly Club, Melbourne.

Are black holes newsworthy? Should menus tell the unvarnished truth? Would you order "Dead leg of cow, brutally slaughtered and tossed in a sirop de cassis" at a PC cafe? Should scientists come down from their ivory tower and break the fourth wall?

Stir-fried Science, directed by Margie McCrae, sees our three performers playing a variety of characters in comic sketches, songs, and interactions with different guest scientists each night. Our guests come from a variety of fields including astronomy, physics, genetics, climate change, sustainable households, and immunology, and include Sean Elliott, Alyshah Ladhu, Catriona Nguyen-Robertson, and Melissa James.

If science is your bag, if you like a good laugh, or if you are intrigued by what you've seen of our work online (www.dramatisscientificae.com), come along, imbibe a drink and take in a show about science, full of variety, with live sketches, stand-up and songs, as well as appearances from local working scientists.

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Lt Collins), Melbourne.

Date: Monday 18 July to Saturday 23 July at 7 pm.

Tickets: $28 (Early Bird Special) - $37 (The Butterfly Club has a no-questions-asked Covid refund policy)

Bookings: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182199®id=31&articlelink=https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/stir-fried-science-tickets-303227310047?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1