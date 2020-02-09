Jonathan Van Ness Will Tour Australia in 2020

With less than two weeks before the Australian tour begins, actor, writer and comedian UK based Mawaan Rizwan has been confirmed to be the support act for the Jonathan Van Ness - Road To Beijing National tour which starts on February 20 in Brisbane. As a comedian, Mawaan's unique hybrid of confessional stand-up and skilful physicality has taken the comedy world by storm. His 2018 Edinburgh show Juice was a critical and commercial success performing to sell out audiences and receiving 4 and 5 star reviews for his 'thirst-quenching joy-ride of a stand up set'. In 2019 he supported Jonathan on the UK leg of The Road to Beijing and is thrilled to be supporting him again in Australia.

Mawaan has just finished filming with Maisie Williams on Two Weeks To Live (Sky), a new six part comedy series which will air later this year. He has also starred in the drama Next Of Kin (ITV) as well as the BAFTA winning Murdered By My Father (BBC). He has written for the New York Times and for the esteemed Netflix series Sex Education (seasons 2 & 3).

As the star of the Emmy-nominated web series Gay of Thrones, and the Emmy-winning reality show Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness has become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy. For the first time, he will bring that energy to the stand-up stages in Australia and New Zealand in February 2020, with his unforgettable live show, serving cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets so good your face will be in need of a massage from all the smiling. It's all inspired by his ongoing attempt-and lifelong obsession-to become a figure-skating prodigy just in time for the next Olympic cycle, which just so happens to be in 2022 in Beijing!

Jonathan can be seen starring on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series "Queer Eye," where he shines as the show's groomer, hair guru and self-care advocate. In addition to "Queer Eye," Jonathan starred on the Emmy-nominated series "Gay of Thrones," (Funny or Die) a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's "Game of Thrones." Launched in 2013, the series just wrapped its seventh and final season and garnered Emmy nominations in 2016 and 2018 for 'Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.'

Van Ness also continues to work on his passion project, his podcast "Getting Curious," a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. The podcast was listed as one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, and recently won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast. 2018 was a breakthrough year for Jonathan, who realized two new passions - for the arts of stand-up comedy and figure skating. Jonathan is currently on his first worldwide comedy tour "Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing" where he is going for comedy gold! Most recently, Jonathan releasesed his revelatory memoir, OVER THE TOP, late last year.

Tour Dates

Thursday 20 February Great Hall, Brisbane

Friday 21 February AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday 22 February Plenary, Melbourne

Tuesday 25 February Riverside Theatre, Perth

Friday 28 February First State Super Theatre, Sydney (formerly ICC Sydney Theatre)





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You