John Edward Will Embark On Australian Tour

The world's foremost psychic medium, John Edward returns to Australia for national tour AUGUST / SEPTEMBER and will be in Sydney March 30 & 31, Melbourne April 1 for a promo tour.

He is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers. Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. The feeling is mutual - he loves Australia and doesn't need an excuse to keep coming back. John returns to Australia in October for a national tour. See him connect with the other side. There will be question and answer sessions and messages from loved ones on the other side and more

John has always had a very fond affection for all things Australian and it doesn't take any encouragement to return to these shores. This year he will bring his national tour down In August and September, tickets are now on sale.

John Edward has brought a fresh, honest and thought provoking attitude to the world of psychic phenomena. As a psychic medium, author and lecturer, he has, over the last three decades, helped thousands with his uncanny ability to predict future events and communicate with those who have crossed over to the Other Side. Deeply compelling, often startling and occasionally humorous, John's down to earth approach has earned him a vast and loyal following around the world.

In 2000, John pioneered the psychic phenomena genre with his television series Crossing Over with John Edward. It was the first television show syndicated worldwide devoted to psychic mediumship and it would go on to run for four seasons. John followed up the success of Crossing Over with another television program, John Edward Country, which ran from 2006 for three seasons.

In 2007, John launched a digital network to deliver real-time content internationally, culminating the creation of the online community, "Evolve" Members of Evolve have exclusive access to view John's weekly web series, Evolve with John Edward, which features members readings, celebrity interviews and assorted metaphysical and lifestyle content.

Since then, his clientele has ranged from young to old, student to professor, people of the clergy, law enforcement agencies and people from everyday life. There is an over two year wait list for private sessions, and although John is anxious to share his ability with those who need him, he is unwilling to compromise the quality of his work for the quantity that seek him out. He has captivated audiences worldwide.

John's broad appeal has led to constant touring around USA, Canada, Australia, the UK and Ireland. Television appearances include Oprah, Dr Phil, The Kardashians and Dr Oz. He has also been featured on Larry King Live, The View, Ellen, Today Today Show, Entertainment Tonight, Fox and Friends, Jimmy Kimmel Live, 20/20, the critically acclaimed HBO Special, Life Afterlife and a cameo appearance on the highly rated Will and Grace

Born and raised on Long Island, NY, John exhibited psychic abilities from an extremely early age, and was deemed "special" by many in his family. The fact that he would uncannily know family history and events that took place prior to his birth solidified that fact. Because no fuss was made over these early experiences, he maintained as normal a childhood as possible. Since Psychic Phenomena was so accepted by his family, it was easy for his abilities to flourish. John embarked on developing his own abilities after an encounter with famed psychic Lydia Clar. Lydia made him aware of his abilities and told him his life's work would be teaching people about it. That mission has been channeled into his work as a medium, which enables him to bring comfort and hope to people by reuniting them with those who they loved, lost...and crossed over.

John resides on Long Island, New York with his wife Sandra and their children, Justin and Olivia, and their three dogs: Coco, Sydney and Lucky!

Tour Dates

BRISBANE Chandler Theatre Saturday August 15 @ 2pm

DARWIN Double Tree By Hilton Wednesday August 19 @ 7pm

CANBERRA QT Hotel Saturday August 22

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Thursday August 27 @ 7pm

SYDNEY Enmore Theatre Tuesday September 1

CAIRNS Pullman Reef Hotel Wednesday September 9@ 7pm

GOLD COAST QT Hotel Friday September 11 @ 7pm

PERTH State Theatre Centre Heath Ledger Theatre September 17, 18, 19

More shows to be added!

MELBOURNE DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Bookings: johnward.net





