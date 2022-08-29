Jimmy Carr Brings TERRIBLY FUNNY on Australian Tour in 2023

With more shows added and selling fast, Australian fans are in for a real treat when Jimmy Carr unleashes his comic brilliance from January 2023.

Playing in excess of 75+ epic shows in 26 venues around the country, Jimmy Carr's all new stand-up show Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for over a decade and a half. He's performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2500 shows to more than 2.5 million people. He's won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award. His most recent stand-up comedy special was the most streamed on Netflix in the UK in 2021.

The Terribly Funny tour kicked off in May 2019 and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before heading off to Australia and New Zealand.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Hamer Hall February 17, 18* 19*, 20* 21

Ballarat Civic Hall February 15, 22*

Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre February 16, 23 *

Newcastle Entertainment Centre February 7 & 24

Sydney State Theatre February 25, 26, 27* , 28*

March 1, 2

Wollongong Win Entertainment Centre March 4, 6

Geelong Costa Hall March 5*

Canberra Canberra Theatre February 13* March 6*, 7*

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre March 9 *

Perth Riverside Theatre March 10, 11 *, 12*,

Rac Arena March 13

Hobart Wrest Point Entertainment Centre April 18 *

Launceston Princess Theatre April 19 *

Adelaide Thebarton Theatre April 20, 21* 22*

Brisbane Convenetion Centre February 2

Qpac April 23, 24*, 25, 26

Caloundra The Events Centre April 27 *

Toowoomba Empire Theatre April 28 *

Townsville Convention Centre April 29*

Cairns Performing Arts Centre April 30 *

Darwin Entertainment Centre May 2 *

Gold Coast Star Theatre February 3* Hota May 4, 5*

* denotes two shows