Jim Jefferies 2022 Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced

One of the most successful comedians on the planet, Jim Jefferies, will return to Australia in June/July 2022.



Following the immediate sell-out of his planned epic run of shows - originally scheduled for June/July 2021 - the Netflix and Comedy Central global star will return to Australia mid-2022 to perform the newly rescheduled dates.

Jim's new tour will begin at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Thursday 16 June 2022 and continue through Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, before wrapping up with two Melbourne shows at Plenary, MCEC, on Monday 4 July 2022.

Melbourne: this means Jim's two shows (which were postponed to Friday 1 April 2022) have also been rescheduled to Monday 4 July 2022.

Ticketholders are advised to #KeepYourTicket. Tickets already purchased for the 2021 dates remain valid - Ticketek will be in direct contact with fans to confirm their corresponding 2022 date (see table below).

Patrons unable to attend the 2022 rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from Ticketek - head here for more information.