Jason Donovan Will Lead ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST in Melbourne

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Jason Donovan will return to Melbourne to star in a new production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

One of Australia's most beloved stage and screen stars, Jason will take on the iconic role of Randle P. McMurphy in the gripping new production, playing exclusively at Melbourne's historic Athenaeum Theatre for a strictly limited season from November 13.

Joining Jason Donovan on stage is acclaimed Australian actress Nadine Garner as the formidable Nurse Ratched, alongside award-winning international actor Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden.

Adapted from the landmark novel by Ken Kesey, Dale Wasserman has written a play for the ages. Regularly performed to packed houses around the world, this gripping stage adaptation delivers a raw and unforgettable night in the theatre, filled with intensity, humanity and searing drama.

Inside a psychiatric institution ruled with ruthless control by the formidable Nurse Ratched, the patients have learned one thing — always live by the rules. Into this suffocating system bursts the rebellious Randle P. McMurphy, a charismatic troublemaker who refuses to submit quietly. Through wit, defiance and sheer force of personality, McMurphy inspires the patients around him to rediscover courage, dignity and the fragile spark of freedom.

Directed by acclaimed Australian director Roger Hodgman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest remains one of the most seminal and provocative stories ever told — a raw, thrilling and deeply human clash between individuality and authority. Funny, shocking, confronting and ultimately unforgettable, this bold new production is theatre at its very best.

For Jason, the production marks a powerful and exciting departure from many roles that have defined his celebrated career, allowing audiences to see him in one of modern theatre's most demanding dramatic roles.

After decades of success in the UK across theatre, television and music, Jason continues to receive acclaim for his stage work, including productions such as The Rocky Horror Show, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and many others. Most recently, Australian audiences embraced his triumphant return to the stage in the most recent national tour of The Rocky Horror Show, where he starred as Frank n Furter to audience and critical acclaim. He also continues to sell out shows across the UK and Ireland and recently saw him perform to more than 40,000 fans on his Doin' Fine 25 tour and the Doin' Fine Encore tour earlier this year.

Returning to Melbourne for this production carries special significance for Jason, whose career first emerged from the city's vibrant entertainment scene of the 1980s before going on to international stardom.

Jason Donovan said, “Coming home to Melbourne to star in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest feels incredibly special. I recently saw the production at The Old Vic in London and was completely blown away by it.

It's powerful, confronting, funny and deeply human theatre. The story may have been written many years ago, but its themes still feel incredibly relevant today — challenging authority, questioning the status quo and pushing back against the system. McMurphy is an absolute powerhouse of a character, he provokes, disrupts and inspires those around him to resist, and it's unlike anything I've played before, which is exactly why I wanted to take it on. To bring this iconic story to Melbourne audiences is something I'm genuinely excited about.”

Acclaimed actress Nadine Garner also brings an extraordinary depth of experience and theatrical credibility to the production. One of Australia's most respected performers across stage and screen, The Helpmann Award and AFI Award winner's career began in Melbourne's thriving young acting scene of the 1980s before evolving into an acclaimed body of work spanning theatre, television and film. Notable screen credits including The Doctor Blake Mysteries, City Homicide, The Henderson Kids and Raw FM and, alongside acclaimed theatre performances in productions including The Cherry Orchard, Cosi, Private Lies, Life Span of a Fact and Taming of the Shrew with many of Australia's leading theatre companies, as well as Sam Mendes' Cabaret, which she received a Helpmann Award and Green Room Award for her performance as Fraulein Kost.

“I'm thrilled to be part of this production and especially excited to work alongside Jason,” said Nadine Garner. “This is such an iconic piece of theatre — bold, emotional and incredibly relevant — and I think audiences will be completely drawn into this world from the moment the curtain rises.”

No stranger to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or the pivotal role of Chief Bromden, Jeremy has earned critical acclaim for his performances in productions around the world. His celebrated turn in the role includes the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre in 2016, which earned him a BroadwayWorld.com Best Actor award, alongside acclaimed seasons in the Uk and USA which in 2020, he received an Encore Michigan Wilde Award.

“I am thrilled to be making my Australian debut with such a talented ensemble of actors, technicians and artists who will no doubt bring their amazing creative voices and gifts for storytelling to the process in bringing to life such a classic story onstage. Playing Chief Bromden throughout this past decade with various other theatre companies from around the world has been one of the greatest gifts of my career and I am beyond excited to be sharing his powerful story again, this time with Australian audiences. Chi-Miigwetch/Thank you for allowing me to part of this wonderful company.", said Jeremy Proulx

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest plays exclusively at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre for a strictly limited season.

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