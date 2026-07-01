SPIDERBAIT to Kick Off IVY & THE BIG APPLES 30th Anniversary Tour with Local Openers
The Australian trio will perform at Brisbane's The Tivoli before heading to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, and beyond.
Spiderbait has announced the local opening acts for its upcoming Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Australian Tour, which kicks off this weekend with two nights at Brisbane's The Tivoli.
Following what the band described as an overwhelming response to its nationwide callout for female and gender-diverse artists, Spiderbait has selected a different local opener for each stop of the tour.
The newly announced acts are:
- Brisbane (July 4): VOIID
- Brisbane (July 5): ViperSnatch
- Perth: Blush
- Shoal Bay: Exsister
- Bateau Bay: Butterknife
- Miranda: Private Wives
- Melbourne (July 23): My Guardian Angel
- Melbourne (July 24): Hot Milk Machine
- Adelaide: Rosie and the Posies
- Canberra: Box Dye
- Sydney: Private Wives
- Newcastle: Butterknife
On the anniversary tour, Spiderbait will perform its landmark 1996 album Ivy & the Big Apples in full alongside songs from throughout its career. Special guests Custard, Magic Dirt, The Meanies, and Tumbleweed will appear on select dates, while Melbourne garage rock outfit The Gnomes will perform at every show.
The announcement follows Spiderbait's recent induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, where the band performed "Calypso," "Buy Me a Pony," and "Black Betty."
The band's Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Edition LP will be released on July 3.
Tour Dates
Saturday, July 4
The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD (Sold Out)
Special Guests: Custard, The Gnomes, VOIID
Sunday, July 5
The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD
Special Guests: Custard, The Gnomes, ViperSnatch
Saturday, July 11
The Ice Cream Factory – Perth, WA
Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Blush
Friday, July 17
Shoal Bay Country Club – Shoal Bay, NSW
Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Exsister
Saturday, July 18
The Entrance Leagues Club – Bateau Bay, NSW
Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Butterknife
Sunday, July 19
Miranda Hotel – Miranda, NSW
Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Private Wives
Thursday, July 23
Forum – Melbourne, VIC
Special Guests: Magic Dirt, The Gnomes, My Guardian Angel
Friday, July 24
Forum – Melbourne, VIC (Sold Out)
Special Guests: Magic Dirt, The Gnomes, Hot Milk Machine
Saturday, July 25
Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA
Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Rosie and the Posies
Thursday, July 30
The Baso – Canberra, ACT (Sold Out)
Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Box Dye
Friday, July 31
Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW (Sold Out)
Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Private Wives
Saturday, August 1
King Street Bandroom – Newcastle, NSW
Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Butterknife
Ticket Information
Remaining tickets for all non-sold-out performances are on sale now. Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorized ticket sellers.
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