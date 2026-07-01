SPIDERBAIT to Kick Off IVY & THE BIG APPLES 30th Anniversary Tour with Local Openers

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Spiderbait has announced the local opening acts for its upcoming Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Australian Tour, which kicks off this weekend with two nights at Brisbane's The Tivoli.

Following what the band described as an overwhelming response to its nationwide callout for female and gender-diverse artists, Spiderbait has selected a different local opener for each stop of the tour.

The newly announced acts are:

Brisbane (July 4): VOIID

Brisbane (July 5): ViperSnatch

Perth: Blush

Shoal Bay: Exsister

Bateau Bay: Butterknife

Miranda: Private Wives

Melbourne (July 23): My Guardian Angel

Melbourne (July 24): Hot Milk Machine

Adelaide: Rosie and the Posies

Canberra: Box Dye

Sydney: Private Wives

Newcastle: Butterknife

On the anniversary tour, Spiderbait will perform its landmark 1996 album Ivy & the Big Apples in full alongside songs from throughout its career. Special guests Custard, Magic Dirt, The Meanies, and Tumbleweed will appear on select dates, while Melbourne garage rock outfit The Gnomes will perform at every show.

The announcement follows Spiderbait's recent induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, where the band performed "Calypso," "Buy Me a Pony," and "Black Betty."

The band's Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Edition LP will be released on July 3.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 4

The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD (Sold Out)

Special Guests: Custard, The Gnomes, VOIID

Sunday, July 5

The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD

Special Guests: Custard, The Gnomes, ViperSnatch

Saturday, July 11

The Ice Cream Factory – Perth, WA

Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Blush

Friday, July 17

Shoal Bay Country Club – Shoal Bay, NSW

Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Exsister

Saturday, July 18

The Entrance Leagues Club – Bateau Bay, NSW

Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Butterknife

Sunday, July 19

Miranda Hotel – Miranda, NSW

Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Private Wives

Thursday, July 23

Forum – Melbourne, VIC

Special Guests: Magic Dirt, The Gnomes, My Guardian Angel

Friday, July 24

Forum – Melbourne, VIC (Sold Out)

Special Guests: Magic Dirt, The Gnomes, Hot Milk Machine

Saturday, July 25

Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA

Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Rosie and the Posies

Thursday, July 30

The Baso – Canberra, ACT (Sold Out)

Special Guests: The Meanies, The Gnomes, Box Dye

Friday, July 31

Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW (Sold Out)

Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Private Wives

Saturday, August 1

King Street Bandroom – Newcastle, NSW

Special Guests: Tumbleweed, The Gnomes, Butterknife

Ticket Information

Remaining tickets for all non-sold-out performances are on sale now. Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorized ticket sellers.

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