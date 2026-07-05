Photos: Backstage at WAITRESS THE MUSICAL With the Original Australian Cast in Melbourne
See behind-the-scenes moments with Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Rob Mills, Gabriyel Thomas, Mackenzie Dunn, and more from the 2026 Australian premiere.
The Australian premiere of Waitress opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne in May, introducing Australian audiences to the hit Broadway musical featuring a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. Take a look at backstage photos from the original Melbourne cast of Waitress below.
Leading the company was Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Jenna, joined by Gabriyel Thomas as Becky, Mackenzie Dunn as Dawn, Rob Mills as Dr. Pomatter, Keanu Gonzalez as Earl, Gareth Isaac as Ogie, John Xintavelonis as Cal, Annie Aitken as Jenna Alternate, and John Waters as Joe.
Based on Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a gifted pie maker trapped in an unhappy marriage whose baking talent, unexpected romance, and friendships inspire her to imagine a new future. Since its Broadway premiere in 2016, the musical has become an international favorite, celebrated for its heartfelt story and Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated score.
The Australian production brought together an acclaimed cast of stage veterans. Bassingthwaighte returned to musical theatre following Shirley Valentine, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, and Grease; Thomas joined the production after starring in Cats and Sister Act; Dunn arrived following Annie and Grease; Mills added the role to a résumé that includes & Juliet and Wicked; while Waters brought more than five decades of stage and screen experience to the role of Joe.
The production will transfer to Sydney following its Melbourne engagement.
Backstage at Waitress the Musical in Melbourne with the Original Australian Cast
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Mackenzie Dunn
Mackenzie Dunn
Rob Mills
Rob Mills
Rob Mills
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Gabriyel Thomas, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Mackenzie Dunn
Mackenzie Dunn
Mackenzie Dunn
Rob Mills
Rob Mills
Rob Mills
John Xintavelonis
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