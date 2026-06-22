PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Will Open in Melbourne
Performances will continue through 12 July.
The Australian tour of the musical comedy Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is now underway, with the official opening of the Melbourne season at the Athenaeum Theatre. The production is playing now until 12 July.
Taking on the iconic roles of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr Darcy, Jane Bennet, Charles Bingley, Mr and Mrs Bennet and all other characters, are Amy Lehpamer (&Juliet), Zoe Ioannou (Guys & Dolls), Kaori Maeda-Judge (Little Women), newcomer Ruby Shannon and Teo Vergara (Jagged Little Pill).
Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones are fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance.
This show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain. Coming to Australia for the first time, five fearless women bring Austen's world of love, class and chaos to life with heart, humour and unstoppable energy in this modern take on one of the world's most adapted pieces of literature.
The 2026 Australian tour is now playing at Melbourne's Atheneum Theatre followed by seasons at Sydney Opera House from 16 July, IPAC Wollongong from 2 September, Canberra Theatre Centre from 16 September and QPAC, Brisbane from 30 September.
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