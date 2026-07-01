FOREVERAFTER Festival to Feature The Presets, Cut Copy, Ladyhawke & More
BAG RAIDERS, BANG GANG DJ'S, and FUKHED join the lineup at Sydney's Carriageworks, Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and Brisbane's Riverstage.
The Presets have announced FOREVERAFTER, a new touring event bringing together some of Australia's defining electronic artists for three shows across Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in January 2027.
Conceived and curated by The Presets, who will also co-headline, the lineup features Cut Copy and Ladyhawke, alongside DJ sets from Bag Raiders, Bang Gang DJs, and rising producer FUKHED.
Frontier Members will have access to a presale beginning Monday, July 6, at 1 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. local time.
"We've made a racket alongside most of these artists for years, onstage and off. This is our idea of the ultimate party," said The Presets' Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes. "We've all talked about it forever—so it's about time."
Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford added, "We came up playing shows with most of these artists. And looking back it was a pretty unique scene, so it will be great to celebrate the spirit of that era with some killer shows!"
Ladyhawke said, "Getting the crew back together with some fresh faces too. It's gonna be awesome—don't miss this one."
The event is promoted by Frontier Touring's Sahara Herald, who previously worked behind the scenes at Big Day Out, where many of the featured artists first gained national attention.
"I loved this concept and the intrinsic sense of camaraderie from the moment Kim and Jules first floated their ideal lineup to us," Herald said. "These artists all create sounds which have made—and continue to make—waves that will last forever."
Tour Dates
Sunday, January 17, 2027
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, January 23, 2027
Carriageworks
Sydney, NSW
Saturday, January 30, 2027
Riverstage
Brisbane, QLD
The Lineup
The Presets
One of Australia's most acclaimed electronic acts, Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes have earned seven ARIA Awards since forming in 2003. Their breakthrough album Apocalypso produced hits including "My People" and earned five ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year. More recently, the duo released the RAKA EP with Golden Features, created the soundtrack for Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks, celebrated their 20th anniversary with a national DJ tour, and conceived FOREVERAFTER.
Cut Copy
Melbourne electronic outfit Cut Copy first emerged in 2001 before reaching international acclaim with albums including In Ghost Colours and the GRAMMY-nominated Zonoscope. The band's latest album, Moments, was released in 2025 and continues their blend of melodic electronic music and indie-pop influences.
Ladyhawke
New Zealand-born artist Pip Brown, known professionally as Ladyhawke, broke through with her self-titled 2008 debut featuring hits including "My Delirium" and "Paris Is Burning." Her fourth studio album, Time Flies, was released in 2021, with new music expected in 2026.
Bag Raiders
Sydney duo Bag Raiders have amassed more than four billion streams worldwide with songs including "Shooting Stars," "Sunlight," and "Way Back Home." The GRAMMY-nominated pair continue to perform internationally while releasing new music.
Bang Gang DJs
Bang Gang helped define Australia's electroclash movement of the early 2000s and remain influential figures in the country's electronic music scene after decades of touring, producing, and DJing.
FUKHED
Brisbane-born, Sydney-based producer FUKHED has emerged as one of Australia's fastest-rising electronic artists, earning attention for performances at Beyond the Valley and Subsonic and releases including "No C No A," "4303," and "Pressure."
Ticket Information
Frontier Member Presale: Monday, July 6, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. local time (24 hours or until allocation is exhausted)
General On Sale: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. local time
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorized ticket sellers.
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