THE SACRIFICE OF FARINELLI to Make World Premiere With Subverse Theatre in Melbourne

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This August, Melbourne independent company Subverse Theatre invites audiences into the dazzling and dangerous world of 18th-century opera with their premiere season of The Sacrifice of Farinelli, an original Australian work written and directed by Stuart Bruce.

Created with the support of the Maribyrnong City Council through its Artist in Residence program, this engrossing new production is inspired by the extraordinary story behind Carlo Broschi—better known as the legendary castrato Farinelli—and his composer brother Riccardo Broschi. Blending baroque music, immersive theatre and cutting-edge sound technology, The Sacrifice of Farinelli is a haunting meditation on artistic perfection, identity, and sacrifice.

Against the backdrop of baroque Italy, The Sacrifice of Farinelli examines the human price of pursuing perfection, asking timeless questions about ambition, authenticity, and the destructive allure of fame. Here, Carlo must accept he will never possess true love, and Ricardo comes to understand the painful price of worshipping perfection. As contemporary culture grapples with image, celebrity and performance, The Sacrifice of Farinelli draws compelling parallels between today's world, and the decadence of the Baroque era.

'The initial idea for this work came to me some ten years ago, when I stumbled upon the fascinating historical phenomenon of the castrati—a trinity of man, woman and child in one body to achieve an ideal of music at the time,' explains Writer/Director Stuart Bruce.

'I saw a fascinating symbol for the price of art and the culture intervening in nature to create something transcendent and beautiful, yet ultimately destructive. Told through the lens of Riccardo Broschi, The Sacrifice of Farinelli is woven into a fabric of classical music whilst utilising immersive theatre technology, like an ultrasonic speaker, to truly bring audiences into the world. I believe the greatest artistic experiences are when we are pulled along into something beyond us, and the audience and performers become one. We're working to create that world with this new production.”

With a sound design featuring works from Vivaldi, Bach, and Handel, alongside modern EDM music elements married with physical theatre, live violin, and singing, The Sacrifice of Farinelli transports audiences to a decadent baroque world that pits nature against narcissism, and authenticity against ego.

Running for three weeks only this August at the Bluestone Church Arts Space in Footscray, this remarkable new offering from Subverse Theatre promises to be one of Melbourne's most distinctive theatrical experiences of the Winter season, offering audiences a rare opportunity to discover the astonishing story behind one of history's greatest singers—and the sacrifices demanded by the pursuit of perfection.

13 - 29 August 2026

Wed - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

Preview: Thurs 13 August 7:30pm

Opening Night: Fri 14 August 7:30pm

Tickets: $42 Full, $35 Concession, and $30 Preview

Bookings: online only via www.subversetheatre.net/#current

Venue: Bluestone Church Arts Space - 8A Hyde St, Footscray VIC

Duration: 2 hours with 20 min interval

Age Suitability: 15+

Warnings: Strobe light, fog-/haze effects, loud music, sexual references, adult themes

Accessibility: Wheelchair access via the rear entrance, wheelchair accessible toilet. Please contact venue with further access enquiries

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