Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal Ahead of Melbourne Run

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Rehearsals are officially underway with just two weeks until the Australian return of SIX the Musical. The musical will open at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre on July 24 before continuing its royal reign at Theatre Royal Sydney from October and QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre in Brisbane from January 2027. Check out rehearsal photos below!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr will turn up the mics remixing five hundred years of history into an 80-minute electrifying pop-concert musical that has become a global cultural phenomenon.

The new SIX Queens will be played by an exceptional cast of Australian musical theatre talent. Taking on the role of Catherine of Aragon is Queensland Conservatorium graduate Sarah Murr, whose acclaimed stage credits include Les Misérables, Hadestown and & Juliet. Making her professional musical theatre debut as Anne Boleyn is Victorian College of the Arts graduate Mia Paris Scalise, an emerging performer with experience across film and modelling. NIDA graduate Cara Bessey steps into the role of Jane Seymour following appearances in Mary Poppins and the Australian tour of Sister Act. Playing the bold Anna of Cleves is Kadesa Honeyhill, whose credits include MAMMA MIA! and TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Katherine Howard will be portrayed by Angela Brischetto, who made her professional debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Completing the line-up as Catherine Parr is Green Room Award nominee Lorinda May Merrypor, best known for starring as Juliet in the Australian production of & Juliet.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Lauren Goetz, Geena Hutton, and returning cast members Thalia Smith Dance Captain/Swing and Associate Choreographer/ Assistant to the Director/ Alternate Swing Cristina D’Agostino. Also supported by the SIX on stage band including Music Director / Keys Claire Healy, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Danielle Colligan on Guitar and Matilda Yang on Bass. This new and exciting company will work under the helm of Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip leading the team once again.

SIX tells the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right.

Created by a brilliant original creative team - SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Photo Credit: David Hooley

Mia Paris Scalise

Lorinda May Merrypor

Six Cast

Angela Brischetto and cast

Six Cast

Six Cast

Six Cast

Kadesa Honeyhill

Six Cast

Cara Bessey, Angela Brischetto, Lorinda May Merrypor, Mia Paris Scalise, Kadesa Honeyhill, Sarah Murr

Cara Bessey

Six Cast

Sarah Murr and cast

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