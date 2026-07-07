PAW PATROL LIVE! RACE TO THE RESCUE Unveils Australian Cast for 10th Anniversary Tour

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The all-Australian cast for the 10th anniversary tour of PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," has been announced. The production will play arenas across Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne from July 25 through August 23, 2026.

Leading the production as Ryder is Green Room Award winner Nicholas Dugdale, whose credits include TARZAN! The Stage Musical and Netflix's The InBESTigators. Trent Sinclair returns to the production as Chase and Jake after appearing in the 2024 Australian tour, while Kristie Nguy plays Everest and Farmer Yumi. The cast also features Hanna Harvey as Rocky, Zayneb Zerzouri as Zuma, Matthew Mitchell as Rubble, Callum Smith as Marshall and Captain Turbot, Jess Phillippi as Skye and Resident Choreographer, and Gabrielle Ward as the female onstage swing.

The creative team includes Dean Schulz as Resident Director and male onstage swing. Returning to the production are Stephen Valeri as Mayor Humdinger, following acclaimed performances in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia, and Vanessa Menjivar as Mayor Goodway.

Celebrating a decade of live performances, PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" follows Ryder and the heroic pups of Adventure Bay as they embark on a high-energy rescue adventure that teaches lessons about teamwork, problem-solving, and citizenship. The production combines Broadway-style staging with music, puppetry, and larger-than-life costumes designed for family audiences.

The 2026 Australian tour is partnering with Assistance Dogs Australia, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary of training assistance dogs. Donation collections will be held throughout the tour in support of the organization.

Since debuting in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has entertained more than 7 million audience members in over 50 countries worldwide. The PAW Patrol franchise also remains one of the world's most popular children's properties, ranking as the No. 1 kids' series on Nickelodeon, 10 Streaming, and Paramount+ in Australia.

The tour opens at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart on July 25, followed by Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 8, TikTok Entertainment Centre in Sydney on August 15–16, and concludes at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on August 22–23.

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