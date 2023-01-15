It Takes Two Productions to Present MARRY ME A LITTLE This Month

It Takes Two Productions will present 'Marry Me a Little' - The Australian premiere of Sondheim's Off-Broadway review. This two-person show is a collection of often unheard Sondheim songs. Traditionally performed by a male and female cast, the company has brought new life to this 1980's review through the modern lens of a queer male cast.

The is a 1-act, fully sung through show about how two single men spend a Saturday night alone in their apartments, reminiscing and fantasising about relationships to cope with their loneliness. This show displays the full range of emotions a person can go through alone for long periods of time. An experience we've all shared, especially in the last 2 years

'Marry Me a Little' is made up of songs that didn't make the final cut from some of Sondheim's greatest musicals such as Company, A Little Night Music, Evening Primrose & Follies. It shines a light on these often forgotten about songs.

Performed by Adrian Barlià and Adam Canny, this is the duo's first production as a new theatre company, It Takes Two Productions. Adrian is a seasoned Sondheim performer joining Watch This for their productions of 'Merrily We Roll Along' and 'A Little Night Music'. Adam is a regular player in Melbourne Shakespeare Company and most recently performed in John X Present's 'The Rocky Horror Show' covering Frank-N-Furter. Dramaturge by the talented Nick Simpson- Deeks, piano by StephieJ, and Jack Pantasiz on guitar.

"To my sensibility, that which distinguishes Sondheim's music from all others is the deep yearning to no longer be imprisoned within the self." - Craig Lucas to Adrian & Adam earlier this year.

Stephen Sondheim's death in 2021 sent shock-waves through the theatre community. He was one of the most prolific composers and lyricists of the modern world. This piece is a tribute to his contribution to the stage and his impact on Adrian and Adam's lives.

Venue: Victorian Pride Centre Theatrette - 79-81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Date: 24th - 29th January, 7:30pm-8:30pm, 28th January, 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tickets: Full $35.00, Concession $25, Group of 6+ $30/each

Bookings and more information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219048®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.midsumma.org.au%2Fmarry-me-a-little?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1