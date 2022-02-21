IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS Opens on International Women's Day at the Bakehouse Theatre

Sydney based theatre company Theatre Travels returns to Adelaide for the first time since their 2020 5 Star Hit Girl Shut Your Mouth with another powerful and important story about the female experience, and specifically, about female involvement in the Vietnam War.

After a sell-out season in Sydney in 2021, In Their Footsteps will take to the Bakehouse Theatre stage in March 2022, straight after its season at the Canberra Theatre Centre.

Opening on March 8th, it is no accident that the show aligns with International Women's Day,

a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

This year, the International Women's Day theme centres around Breaking the Bias. In Their Footsteps reminds us to question who has traditionally been allowed to tell the story of history...and whose voices are too often left unheard.

Based on the true accounts of five extraordinary women, In Their Footsteps by Ashley Adelman and Infinite Variety Productions explores the experiences of women working in war zones, their struggles to be recognised heroes, their loss of faith and the friendships they forged in the face of trauma.

As the first international Company worldwide to perform Ashley Adelman and Infinite Variety Productions' beautiful piece of Verbatim Theatre, the show makes its South Australian premiere after successful runs Off-Broadway and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with IVP and in Sydney with Theatre Travels.

Director and Producer Carly Fisher (The Laramie Project, Girl Shut Your Mouth) returns to the stage with another hard-hitting Verbatim work after highly successful productions of The Laramie Project and The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later. In Their Footsteps offers a beautiful combination of Fisher's interest in documentary theatre and commitment to telling the stories of strong, inspiring women.

"Theatre Travels has always had two missions close to its heart: To tell stories of real women - flawed, whole and authentic - and to create opportunities for emerging artists, particularly for women working towards leadership positions in the Arts. In Their Footsteps speaks perfectly to both missions and to open the show on International Women's Day is a reminder of why we must continue to create more opportunities for women in the Arts, and beyond. It is well past time to Break the Bias and one way that we can do that is through representation and awareness, both of which we can achieve on stage." - Carly Fisher

The full cast returns to the production and stars Sonya Kerr (August: Osage County, Angry Brigade), Linda Nicholls Gidley (The Laramie Project, Once), Suzann James (A Murder is Announced, A Deal), Rowena Robinson (Deadly Women, The Crucible) and Nola Bartolo (Fury, The Odd Couple). Each brings to the stage an truthful yet caring portrayal of women who served in all fields of the war effort; Active Military Service in WAC, Donut Dollies for the Red Cross, Librarians, Recreations and Nursing.

"Playful, powerful and loving, this is an unmissable remembrance."

- Reviews by Judith

The Vietnam War was and remains a war unlike any others. This piece of Verbatim Theatre serves to share the stories of the five remarkable women we follow, and the many others who served alongside them.

Who gets to tell the story of war? This time, it's the Women.

To learn more about the #BreaktheBias campaign or International Women's Day, visit

https://www.internationalwomensday.com/