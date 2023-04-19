IF UNICORNS WERE REAL Comes to The Butterfly Club in May

Is happiness just a fairy-tale? When two lost souls are brought together by Tinder, the boundaries of a first date are broken. Secrets are unveiled and skeletons are revealed. In Mollie Mooney's writing debut, the darker side of the dating game is brought to light. This is modern-day dating and a story as old as time.

Two broken hearts lay it all on the table and nothing is held back in this heartfelt dramedy. This beautiful and personal story of love and life is one not to be missed.

"If Unicorns Were Real" is directed by Alistair Ward, an award-winning graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts who is a multi-hyphenate creative having worked in New York, London and Sydney. Alistair's autobiographical first play "Twenty-Something" won the People's Choice Award at the Melbourne Fringe Festival to sold-out audiences.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be working with a talent such as Alistair," said Mollie Mooney, Writer "Alistair has brought my story to life and the process has been a joy from start to finish".

Mollie Mooney is a Red Stitch Actors Theatre graduate, appearing in shows such as "Burning Love"and "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" as well as understudying in the award-winning "Iphigenia in Splott" in 2022. As Artistic Director of Over The Moon Productions, Mollie stars in her own writing debut "If Unicorns Were Real" as Louise in this touching story of love and connection.

"If Unicorns Were Real" opens at The Butterfly Club and runs from 1 - 6 May. Tickets start from $30, and the show runs for 50 minutes. This is a story relevant to today's generation of young lovers, exploring the instability of modern romance.

"If Unicorns Were Real" is a tale as old as time told with fresh eyes by emerging theatre talent in Melbourne.