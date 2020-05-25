Human Nature, Courtney Act, Christie Whelan Browne and Rohan Browne Join Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In Episode 5

Australian pop icons and ARIA Hall Of Fame inductees, Human Nature, much-loved drag performer Courtney Act and musical theatre power couple Christie Whelan Browne and Rohan Browne are set to entertain viewers of Episode 5 of live variety digital show, Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman on May 27 at 7pm.

Human Nature is considered one of the world's finest pop vocal groups of the modern era. Since announcing themselves to the Australian public back in 1996, they've become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows, riding waves to the top of the charts, and have won fans all over the world. The foursome - Toby Allen, Phil Burton, and brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney - recently celebrated their 27th anniversary and continue to perform at sold-out shows around Australia, as well as being a genuine Las Vegas headline attraction. Human Nature will perform the spectacular finale with John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

To acknowledge National Reconciliation Week Blake Ralph, a talented Aboriginal singer/songwriter will be interviewed and perform with The KARI Singers, a NSW Indigenous vocal group. One of the group's Program Directors is Wendy Tierney, the mother of Human Nature singers, Andrew and Michael Tierney.

Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality Courtney Act (Shane Gilberto Jenek) first came to prominence competing in Australian Idol's first season in 2003. She signed to BMG Australia (now Sony Music Australia) and in 2014 was one of the runners-up in season six of RuPaul's Drag Race, released the extended play Kaleidoscope (2015) and began performing in drag girl-group, The AAA Girls. In January 2018 Act won season 21 of Celebrity Big Brother UK and went on to host The Bi Life on E! and television special, The Courtney Act Show. In 2019, Courtney competed and was runner-up on season 16 of the Australia's Dancing with the Stars.

Christie Whelan Browne is an award-winning stage and screen performer known for performances in The Drowsy Chaperone, Britney Spears: The Cabaret, Vigil (Green Room Award Winner), Twelfth Night, The Beast, Xanadu, Shane Warne The Musical, Singin' In The Rain, and Muriel's Wedding The Musical. On the silver screen, Christie has been seen in Wonderland, Offspring, Peter Allen - Not The Boy Next Door, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Paper Giants: Magazine Wars, House Husbands, True Story with Hamish and Andy, Mustangs FC, Get Krackin and The Wrong Girl. In 2019, Christie joined the cast of Neighbours, as well as Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell.

Rohan Browne is an Australian actor, dancer and singer most commonly known for his stage work spanning 20+ years including,The Boy from Oz, The Drowsy Chaperone, Anything Goes and Kiss Me Kate. He has had prominent roles in television's Dance Academy, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and the award-winning comedy show The Drop Off and as a motion-caption artist in the film, Happy Feet.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In has achieved more than 34k views during the first four episodes, plus more than 223k views of the four Aussie Pops Orchestra finale songs on Facebook. All episodes are available on the Big Night In section of Arts Centre Melbourne's digital hub, Together with You.

Big Night In regular Trevor Ashley will continue to delight and Jonathan Biggins as former Prime Minister Paul Keating will provide some satirical political commentary. Past guests who have joined John Foreman include Lucy Durack, Tania Doko, Ben Gerrard and the cast of American Pscyho: The Musical, Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, Bert and Patti Newton, Vika and Linda Bull, Gretel Killeen, Aled Jones, Rob Mills, Sam Mac, Josh Piterman and Meghan Picerno.

Arts Centre Melbourne announced on 15 March the cancellation of all scheduled performances and events and temporary closure of its buildings to the public due to COVID-19. Now Arts Centre Melbourne is focussed on finding new ways to engage with audiences, including the digital online hub - Together with You.

Audiences can access Arts Centre Melbourne's Big Night In with John Foreman via Together with You on Arts Centre Melbourne's website.

