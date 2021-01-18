Holden Street Theatres and Martha Lott Present THAT BOY

Tom is 7, cheeky and out of control. Mum's inherited coping mechanisms don't work and for a boy who "isn't bad enough to be diagnosed", there isn't any support. Change is unmanageable in a crisis so now it's survival. For Sarah, there must be light at the end of the tunnel, at any cost. Parenting is hard, there's no rule book, no one is perfect, she gave birth to him so she knows best and he knows she loves him, she told him so.

A darkly satirical, beautiful, raw, human story of one mother's fight to break the cycle of inherited behaviour and save her son. Based on true life events, That Boy will challenge the audience to question what is acceptable in today's changing world.

Martha Lott is back on the Holden Street Theatres stage with the World Premiere of That Boy. With initial concept by Lott and co-created with Lyn Pike and Anne Bookman, this is the first collaborative writing venture for Lott. Written by a talented team of South Australian writers including Lott, Yasmin Gurreeboo and Nescha Jelk.

The play was developed over a number of years with the help of Meg Wilson, Sascha Budimski, Nicholas Ely, Francois Piron and the Holden Street Team. After a huge 2019 and 2020 Fringe season winning the Graham F. Smith Peace Foundation Award, a weekly Adelaide Critics' Cirlce, Sunday Mail Best Female Solo Show and The Advertiser Life Imitates Arts Award with 'Grounded' by George Brant, Lott will bring another powerful performance in this one-woman show.

Playing at Holden Street Theatres from the 16th of February until the 21st of March in The Studio, as well as at Centenary Hall at Goolwa on the 7th of March at 7:30pm.

Holden Street Theatres

Season: February16 - March 21

Tickets are priced from $18.00 - $28.00 and may be purchased through FringeTix

Companion Card holders welcome.

Holden Street Theatres - The Studio

34 Holden Street, Hindmarsh SA.