Hit Comedy A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS To Debut In Melbourne This December

Christmas is c*ming early this year when A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS hits the stage in Melbourne this December.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Australia's favourite adults-only Christmas comedy is coming to Melbourne for the very first time, and this year the Christmas tree won't be the only thing getting lit! Whether you've been naughty or nice this year, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS will put Melburnians straight on Santa's naughty list… willingly.

Playing at the Alex Theatre St Kilda from 7 to 23 December, audiences are encouraged to let loose and indulge in some adult-only 'elf-care' with a live band, eight above-average performers and Christmas classics as you've never heard them before. 

“Christmas is a time when people come together, whether that's friends or family,” says Woodward Productions producer Alex Woodward. “A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS was born when my friends and I all wanted to have a F.R.I.E.N.D.S style Christmas – we all loved seeing live shows, but could only find shows which were family-skewed. We wanted to watch something funny, silly and irreverent while knocking back a few wines and maybe a margarita”. 

For those who enjoy a laugh, partial nudity and a mixed playlist from classic carols to modern pop, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is the show that brings on the festive feeling. Though be warned—you may never hear your favourite carols the same way again… 

Avoid those awkward family gatherings, and come and join in the festive fun with Australia's sexiest carol-ers.

A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS

Alex Theatre

1/135 Fitzroy St

St Kilda VIC 3182

7 to 23 December 2023.

Tickets from $59 are on sale from Thursday 5 October at www.averynaughtychristmas.com

Proudly presented by Woodward Productions, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is a comedy show filled with stand-up comedy and skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness. Created in 2017 by Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz, AVNC has delighted over 25,000 audiences in Brisbane. 2023 will mark the first time the production has played in both Brisbane and Melbourne in December. For more information visit www.averynaughtychristmas.com




