HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates 1000 Performances in Melbourne

The spellbinding Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has today reached the 1,000 performance milestone in Melbourne.

"This spectacular production has captured Melbourne's heart since it opened in 2019, attracting more visitors to Melbourne's CBD and boosting local businesses and local jobs," said Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos.

"I congratulate the cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who have reached 1,000 shows at the Princess Theatre, while delivering thousands more joyful moments to fans and visitors from across Victoria and Australia," he added.

"Tens of thousands of people have experienced the wonder and joy of being in the theatre to behold this magnificent production. This is an extraordinary achievement, and we are so proud that theatre-goers are embracing the magic and story-telling in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the production's Australian producer Michael Cassel said.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, for all those who attend on the official 1000th performance at 1:00pm Wednesday 14 December, the production will be giving audience members a complimentary program, a special offer on products at Short Story and chocolate frogs courtesy of Jelly Belly, which are available at Big W for all chocolate lovers to purchase.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now boldly reimagined so that audiences can experience the full spectacular in one afternoon or evening.

Melbourne's Princess Theatre is the home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia, having undergone a $6 million renovation in 2018 to house the extensive technical wizardry seen on stage.

Earlier this year the show broke the record for most tickets sold of any stage play in Australia, selling over one million tickets. An estimated 326,500 people saw the show in its first year, topping any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre, with over half of these attendees made up of first-time theatregoers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The play holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play and has been seen by millions of people worldwide.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.