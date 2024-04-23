Andrew Fyfe Puts Melbourne On Display In New Exhibition At Sol Gallery, Brunswick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you grew up in Australia at the turn of the century watching Hey Hey It’s Saturday and The Footy Show then you would remember the hilarious creations of Andrew Fyfe, Artist and Cartoonist. Andrew is an Australian cartoonist best known for his live cartoons using the “pen cam” on segments satirising the news of the day and the stars of the show. He was the resident cartoonist on Hey Hey until 2010 and following this the Footy Show in which his animated segment opened the first 6 minutes of the 2016 Grand Final Show.

A regular on Australian television, Andrew also hosted two seasons of his own television show Guess What? from 1992 to 1993 with Alison Brahe and Jacquie Rindt for the Nine Network. In this show, two teams of children deciphered cryptic cartoons with hilarious results. Andrew’s work has appeared in Australian Mad Magazine, The Herald Sun, TV Week and Truth Newspaper and in 2014 Human Nature used his work as a backdrop to their Xmas Vegas Show. More recently his work has been seen on the opening titles for The Roast of Paul Hogan and The Best and Worst of Red Faces (2022). In 2023 Andrew’s work was recognised by his peers in 2023 with the coveted Stanley Award for animation cartoonist.

This coming May Andrew will present Marvellous Melbourne By Fyfe at Sol Gallery in Brunswick. The exhibition will present an assembled series of prints that celebrate Andrew’s hometown Melbourne. The collection of limited-edition fine art prints encapsulates the essence of Melbourne through a whimsical lens, portraying familiar streets, iconic buildings, and social satire with a distinctive twist.

Fyfe's unique perspective, rooted in his upbringing in Melbourne, breathes life into the city's landmarks from Flinders Street Station and the Yarra River to its renowned laneways and beaches. Each print unveils a narrative that transcends the ordinary, inviting viewers to explore Melbourne's charm in an unconventional light. Marvellous Melbourne By Fyfe is a celebration of the artist's connection to his hometown, capturing the spirit of Melbourne with humour and imagination.